Applications open for Healthy Lynnwood grants

The City of Lynnwood is providing Healthy Lynnwood mini-grants for residents interested in hosting community events and community arts activities.

Applications are due no later than 9 a.m. on Friday, June 3, and successful applicants will be notified no later than Friday, June 17.

You may apply for a Healthy Lynnwood Grant if the following statements apply:

The project will take place in City of Lynnwood limits

The project is free and open to all members of the public

Involves community members in creating and completing the project

Demonstrates a benefit to the community

Will have funds or in-kind contributions from other sources (this is a matching grant)

The project must be completed by Dec. 15, 2022

Project costs not eligible for funding include but are not limited to:

Food or beverage

Alcohol purchases

Political or other lobbying events

Enhancements that are not visible to the general public

Fuel

Gift cards

To learn more and apply, visit Healthy Lynnwood Grants