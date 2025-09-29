Applications open for Lynnwood City Hall, Rec Center artists

The City of Lynnwood’s City Hall and Rec Center art galleries are accepting applications for exhibits in 2026. City Hall is for artists of all ages. The Rec Center gallery is for young artists under 18. Application and more below. The application deadline is Oct. 26.

2026_CityHallArtGallery_Application.doc(DOC, 480KB)

2026_CityHallArtGallery_Application.pdf(PDF, 228KB)

2026_RecCenterArtGallery_Application.doc(DOC, 460KB)

2026_RecCenterArtGallery_Application.pdf(PDF, 211KB)

Meanwhile, come see the paintings by professional artists Cathy Fields and Fen Hsu at Lynnwood City Hall and young artist Joanne Qiao at Lynnwood Rec Center.