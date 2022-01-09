Applications open for Lynnwood Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

The City of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission (DEIC) is looking for new members. The advisory commission provides advice and recommendations to the mayor and city council in regard to the following:

Achieving Lynnwood’s community vision of being a welcoming city and a cohesive community that respects all;

Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services to our city’s diverse population;

Advising on how to address root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships;

Facilitate in building relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as Trusted Messengers to the community at large.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood.

How to apply:

Applicants must have a Lynnwood address.

Complete an online application, which can be found on the Advisory Board Web Page.

Attend an upcoming Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission Meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6:30 p.m. and will be held via Zoom.

Visit the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion web page for meeting links and more information.