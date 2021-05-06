Applications open for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Snohomish County is accepting applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP). The program provides eligible low-income seniors with $40 worth of checks to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at participating farmers markets or farm stands.

To learn more about the program, including eligibility requirements and how to submit an application, visit: www.snohomishcountywa.gov/1002/Nutrition-Programs.

Priority deadline for applications is June 4, 2021. If funding remains after June 4, applications will be reviewed and awarded to eligible applicants on a first-come, first-served basis. A brief informational presentation about the SFMNP program will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6. Join the Zoom meeting at zoom.us/j/91069903147

Call-in Number: 1-253-215-8782

Meeting ID: 910 6990 3147

Applications are available online in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean and Tagalog. Google Translate is also available. Call 425-388-7393 if you need assistance with the application process, would like to request an application be mailed to you, or if you have any questions about the program.