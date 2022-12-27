Funding applications open for Snohomish County community development projects

The Snohomish County Human Services Department invites nonprofit organizations and government agencies to consider applying for funding for public facilities and infrastructure projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons or neighborhoods in Snohomish County.

An estimated $1,061,852 in federal funds is anticipated to be available for the 2023 program year, which begins July 1, 2023.

Interested applicants are encouraged to attend the virtual application workshop Tuesday, Dec. 27 from 1-2:30 p.m.

Details on eligibility, program requirements, and how to access the virtual application workshop via Zoom, are now available here. Applications must be completed and received at the Snohomish County Human Services Department by 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

For additional information, contact Jackie Anderson, division manager, Housing and Community Services at 425-388-3237 or jackiem.anderson@snoco.org.