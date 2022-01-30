Applications open for VFW Post 8870 Freedom Scholarships

Edmonds-based Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 is offering four Freedom Scholarships to graduating high school seniors, with an application deadline of April 15, 2022.

Students must reside within the Edmonds or Mukilteo School Districts and have at least one sibling, parent or grandparent who is a U.S. military veteran, Students who reside within the boundaries of the districts but attend private schools or are home schooled are also eligible to apply.

Each of the four scholarships will be in the amount of $1,500 and will be awarded to seniors who will be enrolling full time at an accredited vocational or technical school, college or university in the fall 2022 semester.

Students will be required to submit a transcript of their high school academic record and a resume that lists the high school activities in which they participated. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a 300- to 500-word essay in which they explain the meaning of freedom to them and how the Constitution establishes and maintains a culture of freedom in the U.S.

Students may obtain a Freedom Scholarship application from their high school career center or it can be downloaded from the VFW Post website at www.vfw8870.org. The deadline for submitting the application and supporting materials is April 15, 2022. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their selection prior to their high school’s spring awards program.

Mail to:

VFW Post 8870

P.O. Box 701

Edmonds, Washington 98020