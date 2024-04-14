April 17 ‘Flowers with Friends’ event designed to awaken your inner florist

Barbara’s Floral is introducing interactive flower arrangement classes for adults and kids Wednesday, April 17. The “Flowers with Friends” event begins at 6:30 p.m. at Barbara’s Floral, located at 12809 Beverly Park Rd., Lynnwood.
Planners say the class is perfect for birthdays or any special occasion, or to unleash participants’ creativity. Classes begin at $45.
