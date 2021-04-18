April 21 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce lunch to feature Tony Ventrella

Television personality Tony Ventrella is the guest speaker at the Wednesday, April 21 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce virtual membership luncheon.
Ventrella has worked 31 years in local television. As digital media host for the Seattle Seahawks, he has produced and hosts team, community outreach and corporate partner videos.
The free Lynnwood Chamber event will run from noon-1 p.m. via Zoom.
You can register here.
