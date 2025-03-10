Aqua-Tots Swim School open house in Lynnwood March 29

Aqua-Tots Swim School will be having an open house at its first location in Washington state, located in Lynnwood at 19715 Highway 99, Suite 102 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 29.

For more than 30 years, Aqua-Tots Swim School has offered a supportive and accessible learning environment with small class sizes to help swimmers of all ages build confidence and safety in the water, according to the company’s press release. The facility provides swimming lessons for toddlers and young children with parental participation.

The swim school is 9,300 square feet and features a 60-foot-long pool, 14 swim zones, 22 changing rooms with baby changing tables and a lobby where parents can watch their children’s progress.

“With drowning being the leading cause of death for children ages one to four and the second leading cause for children five to 14, we believe that learning to swim at a young age is vital, especially in a coastal community like Lynnwood,” said Senior Marketing Manager Jaci Lambert.

Owners Erin and Ben Sheedy invites the public to tour the swim facility, sign up for lessons and enjoy free donuts and coffee.

Swimming classes and lessons starts April 14. Enrollment is available.

Have business news for this column? Email Nick Ng at nick@myedmondsnews.com.