Arcora Foundation grants International Community Health Services $180K to streamline dental care

International Community Health Services (ICHS) was one of two nonprofit clinics to be awarded a capital grant from the Arcora Foundation to support oral health, culturally appropriate care and equity.

“Each of us knows that oral health is intertwined with our well-being,” said ICHS CEO Kelli Nomura. “That’s why expanding access to affordable, culturally and linguistically competent dental services is vital for the health of our community. This partnership with Arcora Foundation advances our shared goal of closing the racial gap in dental services access for our diverse patients.”

The $180,000 grant will be used to replace dental equipment at ICHS’ International District dental clinic. The new equipment will streamline care for current and new patients.

ICHS’ International District clinic served over 3,800 dental patients in 2021. Across its 10 service sites, ICHS served nearly 30,000 patients in more than 70 languages. There is an ICHS clinic at 16549 Aurora Ave. N. in Shoreline.

In addition to health services, ICHS provides health education, insurance enrollment and community outreach to immigrant and refugee communities.

“Community health centers are leaders in providing high quality care with a culturally appropriate approach,” said Arcora Foundation President Vanetta Abdellatif. “Arcora’s continued partnership with ICHS will ensure more people can get the care they need when and where they need it.”