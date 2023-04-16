Are Russians in U.S. supporting Ukrainian community? Lynnwood Rotary speaker to discuss April 21

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is hosting a virtual presentation on Friday, April 21 featuring Diana Nestorova, a prominent national organizer of the U.S.-Ukraine Task Force in Acton-Boxborough, Mass.

Netorova is also is Rotary Zone 32 assistant coordinator and past District 7910 governor (2020-21). She was born and raised in Sofia, Bulgaria. After the collapse of communism in 1990, she and her family moved to England and then to the U.S. She is fluent in Bulgarian and in English, and is skilled in French, Russian and Italian.

With an educational background in economics and global management, she has worked in various specialist capacities for the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, the Ministry of Commerce, Manchester City Council (UK), International Labor Organization and Parliament of Labor in Geneva (Switzerland).

The presentation is co-sponsored by the Puget Sound Passport Rotary Club and Rotary Club of Lynnwood. Click on this link to join the Zoom event at noon (Pacific Time) on April 21.

Meeting ID: 852 3801 8739

Passcode: 754490

If you are unable to attend at that time, the event will be video-recorded and made available on YouTube.