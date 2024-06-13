Area seniors face off in ping-pong tourney

Twenty Snohomish County Chinese older adults competed in a Table Tennis Mixed Doubles Tournament recently held at Lynnwood-based Homage Senior Services. During a handful of Tuesdays in May, ping-pong players participated in the tournament at Homage’s Center for Healthy Living. After a series of thrilling bouts, the Chinese Seniors Group awarded trophies to first- and second-place teams at the event’s closing ceremonies June 4.

“You don’t have to be good at playing ping-pong to be the winner,” said Mixed Doubles Champion Ming Huang, 83. “You just need to have good luck to be paired with a good partner!”

“Our Center for Healthy Living is incredibly valuable for our community,” said Homage CEO Keith Bell. “It provides a space for seniors from various cultural groups to come together, interact, and build meaningful connections. This not only staves off loneliness but also promotes good mental health. The Table Tennis Tournament is just one example of the vibrant and engaging activities at our center. The sense of camaraderie and shared experiences among the participants truly embodies the spirit of living in community with one another.”

Homage provides multicultural programming at its Center for Healthy Living throughout the year to adults aged 60+, providing them with nutritious hot meals and a place to participate in educational presentations, programming activities, cultural celebrations and socialization. The organization provides critical services to more than 25,000 Snohomish County older adults and people with disabilities each year.

“Ping-pong is very suitable for elderly people,” said Mixed Doubles Champion Xiang Zeng, 62. “Since I started playing ping-pong, my health has improved. Now, my blood sugar is well under control. I recommend that everyone participates in this sport.”

Information about how local seniors can get involved with Homage’s multicultural programming can be found on their website here.