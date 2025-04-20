Around 200 protesters gather for ‘Hands Off’ protest in Lynnwood

Approximately 200 people lined the streets of Lynnwood for a “Hands Off!” protest Saturday morning at the intersection of Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest.

Demonstrators of all ages held signs and waved at cars passing through the busy intersection. Many drivers honked and cheered at the protesters as they passed by.

The organization was one of many statewide organized in April by 50501. According to the organization’s website, 50501 stands for “50 protests. 50 states. 1 movement.” The website describes 50501 as a nationwide movement to “stand against the authoritarian actions of the Trump Administration.”

This was the second day of action this month, the first being on April 5, with protests occuring nationwide. Over 2,000 people gathered in downtown Edmonds for a “Hands off!” that day and in other nearby cities.

Another day of protests, “May Day Strong” is scheduled for May 1. More information can be found on the 50501 Washington chapter’s Facebook page or on its website.

