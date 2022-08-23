Arson likely cause of early Tuesday morning fire at Trinity Place Apartments

A fire at Lynnwood’s Trinity Place Apartments early Tuesday morning, which destroyed four apartment units and displaced 15 residents, was likely set intentionally, officials said.

Owned by the YWCA, Trinity Place helps women and children struggling with homelessness and and a lack of housing stability.

According to Lynnwood police, officers and South County Fire received multiple calls around 12:18 a.m. on Tuesday that a vehicle was on fire in the apartment’s parking lot. Both units responded immediately to find the three-story building engulfed in flames

Occupants had already started evacuating and officers checked to make sure every unit was empty as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The fire destroyed four apartment units and caused extensive damage to five others. Lynnwood police reported that there were no injuries to occupants or first responders.

Lynnwood investigators responded to the scene and in conjunction with the fire marshal investigated the cause of the fire. Through interviews and video surveillance, it was determined that the cause of the fire was most likely arson. The investigation is ongoing.

The American Red Cross is working closely to aid the displaced residents with emergency housing, food, clothing and other immediate needs.