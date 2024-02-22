Art Beat: A new book series, an art exhibition, and Sno-Isle Reads Together

Jennifer Bardsley’s heartwarming new ‘Sand Dollar Cove’ book series

Postcards from the Cove and Photographs from the Cove were released on Feb. 15. Notes from the Cove comes out on March 20.

Jennifer Bardsley seems to do it all. Readers may recognize her name because not only does she write women’s fiction books, but she also moderates the Edmonds Mom’s Facebook group (I LOVE meme-time Mondays) and her I Brake for Mom column in the Daily Herald of Everett ran for 11 years.

Bardsley has lived in Edmonds for 18 years and her previous books have sold over 120,000 copies worldwide.

Her new series is a sweeping, emotional women’s fiction set in Sand Dollar Cove, which was inspired by Ocean Shores, Washington.

“Being able to write three books in a series is a dream come true because I can fully manifest my imagination for the fictional town of Sand Dollar Cove and wind the characters’ storylines together like a bowl of spaghetti,” Bardsley said.

Bardsley has kindly gifted My Edmonds News readers a free Sand Dollar Cove short story. You can download Finding Love in the Cove here.

Bardsley will sit down with My Edmonds News next week to discuss her new series. If you have any questions, please include them in the comments section.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘The World of Peter Fortune’ — new exhibition opening Feb. 21

Feb. 21-June 2, Cascadia Art Museum 190 Sunset Avenue South, Edmonds

The World of Peter Fortune (1904-1989) exhibition opens Feb. 21 at Cascadia Art Museum. A Northwest iconoclast, Fortune created a unique body of work in painting, printmaking and ceramics.

This will be the first comprehensive exhibition of his work produced from the 1950s through the 1980s. Of special interest is the large-scale ceramic installation, An Apple Began It, which features a group of bawdy vignettes based on the Old Testament story of Adam and Eve.

Other works include a series of block prints depicting an unusual iconography of saints as well as the irreverent “Athlete Series” where Fortune’s satirical and comical observations transform major sports figures of the period.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sno-Isle Reads Together: ‘Hollow Kingdom’ by Kira Jane Buxton

Sno-Isle Libraries is launching its inaugural community reading program “Sno-Isle Reads Together.” Connect with your community as we read the same book. The selected title for the first program is Hollow Kingdom by local author Kira Jane Buxton.

Hollow Kingdom is a quirky, humorous and heroic tale following a crow in the apocalypse. What’s a salty-tongued domesticated crow to do when his human buddy and bringer of snack foods is suddenly incapacitated?

As S.T. tries to solve this immediate problem for himself and housemate Dennis the bloodhound, it quickly becomes clear that there is far more at stake than how he’ll get his next bag of Cheetos. Nothing short of the fate of humanity is riding on S.T.’s success.

By turns hilarious, thrilling and poignant, this genre-bending tale is sure to get Sno-Isle Libraries readers talking. Readers will recognize locations in this local story and be inspired to create a closer connection with nature. This unique story will spark reflection, discussion and have you rooting for your new favorite corvid.

Sno-Isle Libraries will offer fun complementary programs for book discussion, wilderness survival, learning about local wildlife, zombie folklore and more. The programs are designed to pair with Hollow Kingdom, but can also be enjoyed regardless of reading the book. See more about these here.

Our community will also have the opportunity to meet author Kira Jane Buxton, as Sno-Isle Libraries will host three author events:

May 14, 6:30 p.m. at Kamiak High School Performing Arts Center, 10801 Harbour Pointe Boulevard, Mukilteo

May 15, 6:30 p.m. at Coupeville High School Performing Arts Center, 501 South Main Street, Coupeville

May 21, 6:30 p.m. – online, register here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.