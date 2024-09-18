Art Beat: Art awards, vintage cocktails and must-see performances – plus epic beards

Cole Gallery announces Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out Awards

Through Monday, Oct. 14, Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Cole Gallery opened its annual Plein Air Exhibition on Sept. 14 with an opening reception and three-hour Quick Paint event. Painting Edmonds, Kingston and the Islands of Washington, 45 local and nationally renowned artists have painted a range of subjects from small town cityscapes and marinas to lush landscapes and ocean beaches.

You are invited to view this spectacular show with 114 plein air paintings and more than 25 paintings from their Quick Paint event through Monday, Oct. 14.

Cole Gallery announced art award winners at the show’s opening gala with art awards totaling more than $2,250. Winners included:

1st Place – “Coupeville Warf” by Elo Wobig

2nd Place – “West Beach Deception Pass” by Mike Wise

3rd Place – “Kingston Commute” by Robin Weiss

1st Place Quick Paint ‘- “Cranberry Lake Fir” by Ann Willsie

1st Honorable Mention – “Last Call for Coffee” by Brooke Borcherding

2nd Honorable Mention – “Mystery Bay Morning” by Joyce Hester

3rd Honorable Mention – “Fidalgo Bay” by Kelly Bailey

4th Honorable Mention – “Morning at the Marina” by David Marty

5th Honorable Mention – “Schooner SUVA” by Bill Koger

6th Honorable Mention – “Dockside” by Crystal DeSpain

7th Honorable Mention – “Light & Sound” by William Houston

~ ~ ~ ~

Come enjoy story time with Ann Marie Perales Thompson

9:30 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

September Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop will be led by local children’s author Ann Marie Perales Thompson, who will read her new book, Punch ‘n’ Cookies. Come in before the store opens for this fun event for children and their grown-ups on Friday, Sept. 27, at 9:30 a.m.

Perales Thompson, of Hispanic descent, was born in Los Angeles, California, and now lives in Washington. Her passion for writing and illustrating children’s stories began very early. She wrote her first children’s story at nine and later received a scholarship in art. She advocates for the underdog and always wants to give the least likely characters a chance to shine.

You will find her compassion and empathy for these lovable characters in her books: Halloween Pumpkins in Spring, Autumn Breeze & Her Not So Haunted House, and now Punch ‘n’ Cookies, which is about a young girl during her first days at school and how she overcomes feelings of loneliness with some help from her mom.

All are welcome to join in the story time and stay for a coloring activity afterward.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lawless Liquor – A Prohibition-era legal cocktail experience

Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4 and 5, Harmony Arnold Studio, 1433 34th Ave., Seattle

Since their vintage pop-up sale in August was so successful, collaborators and friends Kim Parsley and Harmony Arnold are organizing another creative weekend for the public.

Harmony Arnold (left) and Kim Parsley

As a curator of The Happy Traveler vintage travel bars, Kim Parsley found that many vintage sale attendees were interested in a non-alcoholic cocktail experience but assumed their only options were sugary, sweet mocktails. Since creating an elevated cocktail experience (be it spirit-free or spirit-forward) is one of her passions, Parsley and Arnold decided to create an event that showcases the many options in the non-alcoholic category.

Non-alcoholic mixologist Nic Townsend-Falck and Kirstin Vracko of Cheeky & Dry, Seattle’s only non-alcoholic bottle shop, have put together a creative drink menu for the event. Both were excited to share their knowledge and create a special evening.

The result is an intimate Prohibition-era legal cocktail experience. Their guest mixologist will thrill you with his knowledge of non-alcoholic spirits as he concocts the evening’s specialty cocktails before your very eyes. Curate a bespoke vintage travel bar with Parsley of The Happy Traveler. Take home your new favorite non-alcoholic spirits from the Cheeky & Dry bottle shop.

Space is limited for this ticketed event. Tickets are $150 per person; more details are available on Eventbrite. The ticket price includes three cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Guests are invited to dress the part.

And on Saturday, October 5th, Harmony Arnold’s private studio will be open to the public from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. when Nic will share his knowledge and provide tastings from the Cheeky & Dry pop-up bottle shop, Kim will have a collection of vintage travel bars & barware for sale. Flying Spinnaker will be selling original barware-related glass items.

~ ~ ~ ~

ECA Presents Karla Bonoff and JD Souther

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Embark on a journey through the realms of music with two iconic figures, JD Souther and Karla Bonoff, in an evening that promises to leave an indelible mark on your soul. JD Souther, a luminary of the L.A. country-rock scene of the 1970s collaborating with The Eagles, brings his unparalleled songwriting prowess to the forefront, weaving together a tapestry of melodies that seamlessly blend pop and jazz influences.

Complementing Souther’s artistry is the incomparable Karla Bonoff, whose emotive vocals and poignant lyrics have the power to sweep away listeners with timeless classic and soul-stirring ballads. Together, Souther and Bonoff promise an evening of musical magic, where the boundaries between genres blur and the beauty of storytelling through song takes center stage. Join us for a once-in-a-lifetime experience as these two luminaries come together to create an atmosphere of pure enchantment and musical bliss.

Tickets run from $23 to $68. Get yours here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The roots & evolution of hip-hop dance through the decades

7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Northshore Performing Arts Center, 18125 92nd Ave. N.E., Bothell

The Northshore Performing Arts Center in Bothell will come alive with a high-energy music and dance performance on Saturday, Oct. 12. Thanks to the City of Bothell Creative Arts Grant program and co-sponsors Leslie Foley and Global Artists Collective, the event is free. Featured performers on the main stage will include Fraggle Rock Crew presenting their Soul Revolution! show with hip-hop dance styles through the decades accompanied by Global Heat band and special guest Beatbox Panda.

The world-renowned Fraggle Rock Crew (Dance), Global Heat band & Beatbox Panda take you on a journey from the original hip-hop dance styles of the 1960s (Popping, Locking, Breaking) to present-day Fusion and Freestyling. Fraggle Rock Crew has opened for popular artists, including Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Black Eyed Peas, DJ Clue and Jurassic 5.

Global Heat, featuring lead vocalists MSJR, Z Jones, Lady J, B-boy Fidget and Eddy P, will provide the live music for “Soul Revolution!” covering the classic hits associated with each era of hip-hop dance.

Beatbox Panda has redefined the art of beatboxing by recreating entire songs and genres—ranging from hip-hop and EDM to rock, trap, and bass music—using only his voice. He has won numerous beatbox competitions across the Nation to become a top-ranked beatboxer. He has opened for top artists, including Snoop Dogg, Migos, Dilpo, DJ Qbert, Redman, Pentatonix, Marshmello, Childish Gambino, KRS-One and more.

This free show is for all ages.

~ ~ ~ ~

The 2024 National Beard & Moustache Championships are coming to Everett

Saturday, Nov. 2, The Historic Everett Theatre, 2911 Colby Ave., Everett.

Beard Team USA is thrilled to announce the 2024 National Beard & Moustache Championships in Everett on Nov. 2 at the Historic Everett Theatre. The National Championships will include an “Amateur Competition” on Friday, Nov. 1, and the chance to set and/or break four different Guinness World Records of longest beard and moustache chains.

Register here.

“We’ve been working on bringing this event to Snohomish County for several years now and I’m so pleased that it’s finally happening. I’m really looking forward to flooding the unique town of Everett with facial hair aficionados from across the country. I think that the town is going to love it!” states Bryan Nelson, National Beard & Moustache Championship Creative Director. “Every year the National Championships attracts newcomers to the Facial Hair Circuit. There are so many great beards and facial hair styles in the PNW; I can’t wait to see who comes out and represents the region!”

“We are so excited to bring this unique national championship to the City of Everett and Snohomish County.” states Tammy Dunn, executive director of the Snohomish County Sports Commission. “This national championship has been one that we have been working on for a while and glad that it’s coming. We look forward to showcasing the city’s great attractions and restaurants and the Pacific Northwest’s beauty.”

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.