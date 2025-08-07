Art Beat: Art, books and history in Edmonds

Spotlight: Every object is a memory; one artifact at a time

July 1 – Aug. 31

118 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

The Edmonds Historical Museum is inviting the community to take part to preserve local history through their “Sponsor an Artifact” campaign. Since the museum has relocated its collections from an off-site warehouse to a more secure, climate-controlled office in Edmonds, it is seeking support to fund the transport and ongoing preservation of its uniquely local collection.

The move marks a significant step in the museum’s efforts to improve long-term care and accessibility for its collection, which includes over 30,000 historical documents, photographs and objects that tell the story of Edmonds area’s past.

Your donation will help cover the cost of transporting the collection, archival grade storage materials, shelving units, rental fees, conservation and trained staff to care for the objects.

“Sponsor an Artifact” program offers different sponsorship methods including sponsorship of the full facility, individual collections or specific artifacts.

All sponsors will receive recognition for their contributions, including acknowledgments in museum materials, recognition within the collections storage and exclusive updates on the collection’s move. Higher-tier donors may also have the opportunity to attend a behind-the-scenes tour or have a photoshoot with their sponsored artifact.

For more information, email: collectionsmanager@historicedmonds.org with the subject “Sponsor an Artifact.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: : A special evening with Edmonds Bookshop staff

Aug. 21, 6-7 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Free

As summer winds down, the Edmonds Bookshop staff has some recommendations for your next great read. Join the Edmonds Bookshop during Art Walk Edmonds for a special evening with experienced booksellers Susan Hildebrandt, Mary Kay Sneeringer, David Brewster, Elaine Mattson and Andrew King, as they share some of their favorite books.

Enjoy light refreshments, browse staff picks and take home a curated list of recommendations from the Edmonds Bookshop team.

Follow Edmonds Bookshop on Instagram or Facebook, or check the events page on their website to find out more about this and other bookish events.

~ ~ ~ ~

Here’s your checklist of events:

Art gallery at Lynnwood City Hall

July 14 – Aug. 15 (open during business hours)

Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Free

Come view Kelly Lyles’ vibrant cheeky paintings and Chandra Wu’s improvisational patchwork quilts at the Lynnwood City Hall art gallery.

~ ~ ~ ~

African dance with Gansango Music & Dance Company

Aug. 12, 6-7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Free

Artists from Gansango Music & Dance will present various West African rhythms played on drum, bell and shakers (percussion) and dances that accompany the rhythms. They merge contemporary and traditional styles and engage the audience in rhythmic clapping and to learn some basic dance movements.

Gansango is directed by Etienne Cakpo, originally from Benin and now a choreographer and teacher based in Seattle. Gansango company collaborating artists perform regularly in the Seattle area, nationally and internationally for audiences of all ages.

The company’s performances fuse music and movement from across the African continent, drawing heavily from the dance and music traditions of Benin, Ghana and Togo, among other countries.

~ ~ ~ ~

Upcycled art with WSU

Aug. 12, 1-3 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Register here

Create beautiful collage tiles using recycled paper you already have at your home. Participants are encouraged to bring magazines, newspapers, old gift wrap and even junk mail.

Join volunteers from WSU Extension’s office and learn how everyday materials can be transformed into meaningful works of art while exploring the role of art in sustainability and environmental awareness.

~ ~ ~ ~

An immigrant history of Edmonds Theater screening

Aug. 16, 10-noon

Edmonds Theater, 414 Main St.

Get your tickets here.

The Oral Histories on display as part of the Immigrant History of Edmonds exhibit at the Edmonds Historical Museum will be spliced into a documentary about why and how immigrants came to make Edmonds their home.

~ ~ ~ ~

Main Street Memories

Saturday Aug. 16-17, 1:30 p.m. (premiere); Sunday Aug. 19-21, 4:45 p.m.

Edmonds Theater, 414 Main St.

Get your tickets here.

Main Street Memories, a new documentary directed and written by Brandon Tiehen and produced by Emerald Jade, is a portrait of community, change and resilience. The 40-minute film highlights the enduring legacy of two iconic establishments: The Edmonds Theater and Edmonds Bakery – both have stood the test of time for over a century.

~ ~ ~ ~

ArtWorks artists open their studios

Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.

201 2nd Ave. S.,Edmonds

Free

ArtWorks Edmonds is throwing open its doors to the public this summer. ArtWorks artists will take part in the August Art Walk Edmonds (AWE). Artists will demonstrate various art mediums, as well as show and sell their artwork.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & sketch Sessions

Sep. 19 – Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Sep. 20 – Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. for teens (ages 14-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206, Edmonds

Register here.

Join other artists for a fun, low-pressure 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration. The sessions begin with quick warm-ups, move through a series of guided prompts and wrap with a free sketch period where you can refine ideas or go wherever your pencil takes you. A short group recap will share insights and favorite moments.

This session is all about working fast, making multiple drafts and embracing the freedom to make “bad” drawings because that’s where the best ones begin.

Open to all skill levels – from total beginners to seasoned sketchers. We’ll provide premium pencils and paper. Feel free to bring your favorite erasers or a beloved sharpener.

Sign up with a friend and make it an artsy hangout.

~ ~ ~ ~

* If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, send an email to nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.