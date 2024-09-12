Art Beat: Art is in the air with Art Walk, dance, music and more

Happy National Arts in Education Week (Sept. 9-13). This week, passed by Congress in 2010, celebrates the arts’ transformative power. It was designated to highlight the need for the arts in education so that elected officials and educational decision-makers nationwide can find ways to support equitable arts access for students of all backgrounds.

Change in Season = Change in Art!

Art all month long and Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., Sept. 19

Misty mornings, school buses, shorter days and new art in downtown Edmonds. Nineteen businesses have new art on their walls, and 17 will be open for the Third Thursday Art Walk. Stop in to meet the artists.

Fiber arts abound this month. Check out the creations by Seaview Weaving & Fiber Arts Guild at the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery in Frances Anderson Center. Bethany Harper’s hand-knitted collection, Shawl We Knit Again, is on display at Edmonds Vision Center. Chris Cossu incorporates embroidery into their art at Musicology Co. You can find art you can wear at MaJe Gallery by artist Denise Stevenson. And, of course, there is Soaring Heart Natural Bedding featuring their handmade Crescent Moon alpaca fiber and sheep wool premium bedding this month.

Art Walk also presents Big Band Night at the Edmonds Opera House, featuring the Jazz Apostates Dektette and the Edmonds Pro-AM Band, celebrating the music of Mel Torme and More.

This month also brings the third annual Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out back to town. Don’t miss the show opening reception and Quick Draw contest from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 14. Don’t worry if you miss it; the show runs through Oct. 14..

There is much more to discover, so come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online!

For one night only, Grand Kyiv Ballet’s Don Quixote Takes Center Stage at ECA

7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Grand Kyiv Ballet proudly announces the highly anticipated performance of the timeless ballet masterpiece Don Quixote. This extraordinary production will showcase the talents of Grand Kyiv Principal dancers Anastasia Gurska and Viktor Tomashek, both of whom hail from the National Opera of Ukraine.

Don Quixote is an enchanting ballet filled with fiery Spanish temperament and spectacular and technically difficult choreography. Artists perform the most difficult tricks with ease, grace, and a smile, including the audience’s favorite, the 32 fouettés. Ludwig Minkus created music that magically sets the audience exclusively in a high mood and positive emotions.

The basis of this ballet is the love story of the flirtatious Kitri and the poor barber Basil. They are prevented from being together by the bride’s father, who plans to force his daughter to marry a richer groom. Don Quixote comes to help the lovers, and the main characters receive their father’s blessing. This ballet promises to be an incredible show with a mandatory happy ending.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet, consisting of 35 exceptionally talented dancers from Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, has been on a global tour. The dancers use their art to express deep emotions and concerns arising from recent events in Ukraine.

Despite the challenges, the artists continue to captivate audiences worldwide, having performed at prestigious venues such as the Opera National de Paris, Bunka Kaikan in Tokyo, and the National Opera in Oslo. Their performances attract royal families, politicians, and celebrities, serving as a powerful testament to the universal language of art. While artists from other nations have joined their troupe, the essence of the Grand Kyiv Ballet remains rooted in the spirit and resilience of Ukrainian artists.

Tickets are between $33 and $86; get yours here.

The Interfaith Climate Action Group presents For the Birds climate concert

4 – 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers St. Edmonds

For the Birds features a jazz quintet performing the original music of Seattle pianist and composer Nelda Swiggett. This is not just a concert. The performance engages the power of artistic expression — live music, spoken words, images, and poetry — to connect audiences deeply and emotionally to the scientific realities of climate change. Ultimately, it is a story of hope; individuals leave the performance feeling empowered to take meaningful action.

Why birds? Birds are a part of our daily lives and inspire us to connect to the natural world. Climate change is significantly and alarmingly impacting many bird species, and this should be a wake-up call.

Reserve tickets here for a suggested donation of $10 – $20.

Steel Magic Northwest is accepting registrations for its 2024/25 season

Practices begin Monday, Sept. 23, Edmonds Adventist Church, 8625 196th St. S.W., Edmonds

With the Edmonds School District having eliminated fifth-grade instrumental music from its arts offerings, Steel Magic NW provides an option for families who are frustrated that their child can’t be in the fifth-grade band or orchestra.

Steel Magic Northwest is as much about making good people as it is about making good music, Participants learn much more than just music in the steel band. They develop teamwork skills, leadership through mentoring, an increased sense of responsibility to the group, social skills, and they regularly see the fruits of their dedication. The steel band is different from the school band or orchestra in that the director doesn’t stand in front with a baton; the students themselves are in front and, therefore, have a heightened sense of ownership of the performance.

TAIKOPROJECT and a free pre-show talk

Pre-show talk 6-6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

The TAIKOPROJECT, founded in 2000, is an ensemble of America’s premiere, emerging taiko drummers dedicated to preserving and disseminating American taiko drumming through educational activities and public performances. The ensemble’s work balances the traditions and rich history of American taiko with a contemporary edge exploring new dimensions in taiko.

Audiences can expect an immersive auditory experience with thunderous, high-energy, powerful percussion and captivating choreography!

Tickets are available here and run between $23 and $66.

*Patrons who have tickets for the 7:30 p.m. presentation of TAIKOPROJECT must also register for the pre-show talk if they wish to attend. The Taiko Community Alliance will present their board vice chair, Dr. Wanda Kurtcu, for a discussion with members of TAIKOPROJECT for an integrated demonstration.

Mrs. Roper Night at the Seattle Mariners

6:40 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, T-Mobile Park, 1250 1st Ave. S., Seattle

Dust off your costumes from the Edmonds Roper Romp and join the movement honoring America’s grooviest landlady while supporting the Seattle Mariners and the YWCA. It’s a win, win, win!

Calling all Helens in the greater Seattle area (and beyond). Meet at T-Mobile Park on Sept. 28 and show the Mariners some Roper love as they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Organized by the Caftan Club – Edmonds, group tickets are reserved at a discount ($23 each), so get yours now before their section sells out. And $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the YWCA. A big group will be coming down from Edmonds on the light rail, so check out the Million Mrs. Ropers Edmonds Chapter Facebook group for those details.

Why the YWCA? “YWCA is on a mission to eliminate racism and empower women, working to help women and families find and maintain safe, stable housing. We envision a future where we overcome racial and gender disparities and reduce institutional and societal barriers that drive inequities in homelessness and access to permanent, affordable housing,” the Edmonds chapter says. “We know Mrs. Roper would approve!”

Edmonds Arts Commission presents 39th annual Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference

Friday – Sunday, Oct. 4 – 6, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The Write on the Sound Writers’ Conference is a nationally recognized conference. Can’t attend in person? A pre-conference online presentation of select sessions is available on Saturday, Sept. 28. Three days of in-person workshops and sessions on the craft of writing and information regarding the publishing industry will be held on Oct. 4, 5 and 6. Most sessions still have seating available. Learn more and register here.

From 5:30 – 6:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, join the arts commissioners in the Edmonds Plaza Room (650 Main St, above the Edmonds Library) to meet the conference presenters and speakers at the conference’s book signing reception. This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

