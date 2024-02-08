Art Beat: Art Walk, chocolate and music at Vinbero, Evergreen Ensemble, Lunar New Year jewelry collection, and ‘Ada and the Engine’

It’s time to fall in love with new art in downtown Edmonds!

———

Art all month long and Third Thursday Art Walk

You are bound to fall in love with some art this month at Art Walk Edmonds. Twenty businesses have new art up for February, and many will have their doors open 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

As usual, there is a little bit of everything this month: live music, group shows, mixed media, photography, portraiture, author events and more.

Join us in welcoming Musicology Co to Edmonds and to Art Walk; they will feature author, graphic novelist and graphic artist Ryan Fisher this month.

Kelnero and Pelindaba Lavender are back this month after a short hiatus. They welcome artists Trace Gough and Brandy Hanson, respectively.

This month is Student Art Month for Art Walk Edmonds. Coldwell Banker Bain, Graphite Arts Center and Cascadia Art Museum will show artwork from the aspiring artists from Maplewood’s 2nd graders and Holy Rosary’s 7th and 8th graders. All locations are showing all classes; make sure you visit them all.

There are too many great shows to list them all. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route.

~ ~ ~ ~

Vinbero hosts The Mighty Truffle and guitarist Leif Totusek

6-10 p.m., live music 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, Vinbero, 203 5th Avenue South, Suite #1, Edmonds

Back by popular demand, Vinbero will host The Mighty Truffle for a pre-Valentine’s Day chocolate extravaganza. Load up on these delicious, thoughtfully made delights before the big day so you can treat yourself or someone special.

Following the sale, stay and enjoy live music from Leif Totusek on guitar.

~ ~ ~ ~

Evergreen Ensemble presents Luminous Night of the Soul

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers Street, Edmonds

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, Trinity Parish Church Seattle, 609 8th Avenue, Seattle

Evergreen Ensemble, a professional choral ensemble based in Edmonds, is presenting a concert program titled Luminous Night of the Soul.

This program will focus on the seasons of Winter and Lent and explores the idea that the seasons of life that seem darkest are also often the times when we can find and shape who we are. The focal pieces of the concert are Dark Night of the Soul and Luminous Night of the Soul by acclaimed Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, and also includes works by Z. Randall Stroope, Moses Hogan, Elaine Hagenberg, Marques L.A. Garrett and more.

Led by Artistic Director and Edmonds native David Hendrix, the ensemble features an outstanding roster of professional singers and instrumentalists from the greater Seattle area and around the country.

For tickets and more information visit here. My Edmonds News readers can use the promo code MYEDMONDS30 for a 30% discount on your tickets.

~ ~ ~ ~

ShoreLake Arts Gallery collaborates with Casion Jewelry celebrating 2024 Lunar New Year with Asian-themed collection

February at Town Center at Lake Forest Park, 17171 Bothell Way Northeast, Lake Forest Park

Celebrating the upcoming 2024 Lunar New Year, the ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Lake Forest Park is collaborating with Casion Jewelry in Bothell to offer a display of handmade, modern Asian-themed jewelry.

“The year of the dragon is recognized in the Asian culture to be an auspicious year and is the only mythical creature of all the 12 zodiac animals in the Asian horoscope,” Casion Jewelry founder and designer Fay Lim said. “As a traditional custom, a new piece of clothing or anything new is worn to welcome and celebrate a new year with a fresh start. Working with ShoreLake Arts, we are honoring this tradition with Asian-themed jewelry available for sale.”

“We believed in the value of amplifying the voices of our culturally rich community through the arts,” said ShoreLake Arts Gallery Director Lisa Palmatier. “We’re pleased to join Casion Jewelry in promoting equity through the arts and offering Asian-themed jewelry in celebration of the Lunar New Year.”

The unique collection is available in the ShoreLake Arts Gallery during February. The gallery is operating on winter hours: Wednesday through Saturday, noon- 5 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~

Get tickets for Ada and the Engine

March 1-17, Wade James Theater, 950 Main Street, Edmonds

As the British Industrial Revolution dawns, young Ada Byron Lovelace (daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron) sees the boundless creative potential in the “analytic engines” of her friend and soul mate Charles Babbage, inventor of the first mechanical computer. Ada envisions a whole new world where art and information converge — a world she might not live to see.

A music-laced story of love, friendship, and the edgiest dreams of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age.

Some dates are already close to sold out, so don’t wait to book your tickets.

Performances: Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. A matinee performance has been added on Saturday, March 9.

Tickets: $28 general adult (19-59); $25 Jr/Sr/military. Available online or by phone at 425-774-9600.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.