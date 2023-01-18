Art Beat: Art Walk Edmonds, NuD show at Graphite, book signing, EWHS theater and jazz

Though I shared more details in last week’s column, I want to give readers a reminder to head out Thursday evening for Art Walk Edmonds from 5-8 p.m. The weather keeps yo-yoing, but the forecast for the evening looks dry!

NùD: Art of the Figure opens at Graphite

Artists represented above include: Joseph Bellofatto, Adrienne Leigh, Pat Haase, Bart Goldman, David Augenstei, John Woodard and Wes Greene

Jan. 21 – March 18, 2023

Opening Reception Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

202 Main St., Edmonds

Graphite will host its first national juried show. Jurors David Varnau and Tracy Felix have invited 85 artists from across the nation to show art featuring the human form. NuD will feature a cross section of figurative art from classic atelier to fancy and whimsical approaches. Juried for talent, viewpoint, shock and subtlety, this collection is a must see.

The opening reception will provide an opportunity to meet the artists. Awards will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Winning artists will be available to speak about their art.

The Gallery at Graphite shares the mission of Art Start Northwest, the nonprofit housed within the same walls. The goal is broad; to create opportunities and access to the arts. The NuD show not only supports artists through visibility and sales, but also educates the public about this historical art form. The gallery hopesto inspire more artists to venture into this territory. A portion of each sale goes toward Art Start Northwest.

Be sure to stop in during the Art Walk, Thursday, Jan. 19, 5-8 p.m. and meet all the Graphite Studio Artists: Bill Whitbeck, Mike O’Day, Mary Olsen, Julie Perrine, Bruce Rivera, Sarah Crumb, Andy Eccleshall, Tracy Felix, Joanne Friedrichs, Rainny Zhou, and welcome newest artist: Amy Pleasant. You’ll also get a sneak peek of the NuD show!

~ ~ ~ ~

Community invited to Mountlake Terrace HS jazz concert Jan. 19

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting its first jazz concert of 2023 this Thursday, Jan. 19, with performances from MTHS Jazz Ensembles 1 and 2.

The free concert starts at 7 p.m. in the auditorium at Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W. You can find more information here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Bookshop to Discuss The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker with author Hank Landau

Thursday, Jan. 26, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds author Hank Landau will discuss his book, The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker, at the Edmonds Bookshop Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. Landau has chronicled his solo coast-to-coast kayak trip, which spanned seven years and over 4,700 miles across the U.S. This is the story of his personal adventure as well as his reflection on the effects, both good and bad, that European exploration and its resulting development has had on the native people and habitats of our country.

Landau taught geotechnical and geo-environmental engineering at Purdue University, the Federal University of Brazil and at the University of Washington. He also served as chair of the Washington State Department of Ecology Science Advisory Board and is an advocate for human rights and the environment.

Landau will be on hand to meet attendees and sign copies of his book immediately after the event. For more details, see the event Facebook page and check the website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway Players to perform Sandbag, Stage Left

Thursday – Saturday, Jan. 26 – 28, 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, 3 p.m.

Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater

7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

In the courthouse comedy Sandbag, Stage Left, tragedy strikes Mill City, Massachusetts when a sandbag crushes the lead role, Amelia Meddle, to death during the closing night of Hello, Dolly! — leaving the members of the Mill City Players in shambles. All accusations immediately point to Amelia’s husband, undertaker Arnold Meddle, suspected of murder out of jealousy when he was observed backstage shortly before the sandbag plummeted on the lead actress. As murder witnesses of various personality types are called to testify, the courthouse soon discovers not everything is as it seems. Find out who committed the callous murder of Amelia Meddle by seeing Sandbag, Stage Left at Edmonds-Woodway. Cost: $5 with ASB, $7 without.

~ ~ ~ ~

Little Shop of Horrors auditions

Feb. 4-11

Ballyhoo Theatre is auditioning students for its upcoming show: Little Shop of Horrors. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II” — after his coworker crush. This scary carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down-and-out Krelborn — as long as he keeps feeding it blood. Over time, Seymour discovers Audrey II’s out-of-this-world origins and intent towards global domination! One of the longest-running off-Broadway shows, Little Shop Of Horrors — by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Beauty And The Beast, and Aladdin) — is one of the most popular musicals of all time.

Little Shop of Horrors will be performed by students ages 12-20. Auditions are February 4-11. Performances will be held May 5-14, 2023. Auditions are Feb. 4-11, 2023. For more information, click here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Jazz Fans: Hop on the ferry for Mark Lewis’ birthday concert

Saturday, March 28, 6 p.m.

Westside Pizza

25960 Ohio Ave. N.E., Kingston

Join artists Mark Lewis (saxophones and flute), Bill Anschell (piano), Clipper Anderson (bass), and Mark Ivester (drums) across the sound for an all-ages, no- cover birthday concert. Westside Pizza is just one block from the ferry terminal.

Saxophonist and flutist Mark Lewis has enlivened jazz scenes from Seattle and San Francisco to Rotterdam and Paris, and has created a vast and intensely stimulating body of music, including more than 1,700 compositions.

Mark has a new album of original work coming out March 24, Sunlight Shines In. His last album, Naked Animals, was chosen in the Cadence Magazine Top 10 Critic’s Poll for 2021 and has been playing on the cable TV Music Choice jazz channel. His 2017 release The New York Session features piano legend George Cables, bassist Essiet Essiet and drummer Victor Lewis. Mark won number two for alto saxophone and number three for flute in the 39th Annual Jazz Station Awards for his work on this album.

Combining a fertile melodic imagination with an unorthodox approach to form, Mark Lewis has a gift for composing challenging music that sounds both effortless and pleasingly familiar. Take a listen at his website here. Legally blind, he navigates the musical world largely via his ear.

