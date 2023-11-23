Art Beat: Artist talk, ballet and plein air juried exhibit

Happy Thanksgiving! Reflecting on this past year, I am so grateful for this column and this community. I hope your celebrations Thursday are joyful and delicious.

Artist talk and poetry reading with Amy Pleasant

7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6

Graphite Arts Center, 202a Main St., Edmonds

The public is invited to a special evening of art and word with artist Amy Pleasant. Pleasant, a current Graphite Studio Artist, is a figurative and abstract painter exploring memory and generational transition through a feminine lens. The artist talk will focus on the artwork and poetry featured in Pleasant’s recent large, solo show Family Album: Our Stories, which was shown at the Canton Museum of Art. Through her color-saturated figurative paintings, which are often rooted in found photographs, Pleasant explores the notions of family history and change. The images and accompanying poetry offer opportunities for the viewer to animate a moment with their own narratives of family and memory.

“My paintings reveal those moments of everyday life, hinted at, but not fully developed,” she says. “The presence of pattern hints at the importance of domestic life, while the purposeful vibrant palette and painterly style clue the viewer into my efforts to animate and embellish. These paintings provide a subtle nod to a narrative probing the complexities, ambiguities, and messiness of a life well lived. The stories brought to the canvas provide some sort of closure, the hint of a story buried for all time. I leave it to the viewer to fill in the blanks.”

The artist’s talk is free and open to the public, all ages are welcome. Suggested donation of $10.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet Presents “Snow White”

Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 27 and 28

Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Grand Kyiv Ballet will present the fun and whimsical Snow White Ballet in Edmonds on Dec. 27 and 28. This is a perfect show for the whole family that will have you laughing out loud at times. At others, you will be inspired by the stunning artists featured in this ballet. Don’t miss this incredible chance to see the ballet stars and People’s Artists of Ukraine, Kateryna Kukhar and Oleksandr Stoianov, grace the stage in this performance.

For Edmonds tickets, click here. Can’t make the Edmonds show dates? The Grand Kyiv Ballet will also perform in Seattle at the Paramount on Dec. 20-23.

Cole Gallery hosts Plein Air Washington Artists juried exhibit

The Opening Reception and Awards Presentation (including “Best of Show”) 4-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5

People’s Choice Award Presentation Sunday, Feb. 11 on social media. The painting will be held for exhibition at the gallery as a featured piece (if unsold).

Cole Gallery 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Plein Air Washington Artists (PAWA) is sponsoring a juried exhibit themed: “Plein Air to Studio” for their annual winter exhibition slated for Jan. 5 – Feb. 11, 2024. This year’s PAWA annual winter exhibition will take place in Edmonds and will be hosted by Cole Gallery, the premier representational gallery in the Seattle metro zone.

This juried exhibition will showcase some of this year’s best works from Plein Air Washington Artists. In 2023 PAWA artists painted at many Washington state locations. Paint-outs included Nisqually and other areas near Olympia, Lake Crescent, several locations in and around Seattle, Lopez Island, Whidbey Island, Bainbridge Island, Dosewallips, and other parks on the Olympic Peninsula.

During the opening reception, awards will be given for outstanding studio and plein air paintings by the chosen juror, Kimball Geisler, one of the renowned painters in the plein air world.

Open to the public. Masks are optional

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.