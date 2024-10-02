Art Beat: Artwork finds, staged readings, film screenings and festive fun

Find treasure at the ArtWorks Annual Garage Sale

10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, ArtWorks, 201 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds

ArtWorks is hosting its second annual ArtWorks Artist’s Garage Sale. Artists clean out their studios and often find works of art stuffed into a corner or paint and tools they tried but never used. This sale is an opportunity to find an actual hidden treasure.

Artists will offer a fresh variety of finished work, art supplies, tools, art cards and everything art-related for sale. There will also be free items for the taking, including a box of actual piano keys, maybe for assemblage art.

ArtWorks is a community-based art center offering open studios, classes, and drawing and painting studio times every week. Open studios provide time and space to create for just $5 for a session. Artworks also rents lockers to artists. Locker artists can use the facility whenever space is available to work. There is a full calendar of all ArtWorks events on their website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Driftwood presents original staged reading of ‘Blues for a Dead Planet’ – one night only

7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Join Driftwood for a FREE staged reading of Blues for a Dead Planet by James Lyle, directed by Zachariah Robinson. It’s part of the FIRST DRAFT staged reading series presented by the Edmonds Driftwood Players and Driftwood After Dark.

In a future where Earth stands on the verge of ecological collapse, all hope was pinned on “Icarus,” a terraforming project with the aim of creating a new home for humanity on a distant planet. But something went horribly wrong, and Dr. Susan Reach barely escaped the disaster with her life. She now finds herself in a mysterious garden under the care of the Elysians, genetically enhanced humans who departed Earth for their own utopia centuries before. But is she in a hospital? Or a prison? After meeting Lyla, a traumatized young woman whose ravings hint that all is not as it seems, Susan must work out what’s really going on while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.

While Blues for a Dead Planet is a standalone story, if you saw the 2019 TIPs production of Red Planet Blue, you’ll have fun seeing a continuation of the story for those characters.

Admission is FREE, but advance reservations are required. To learn more about EDP’s New Works program and reserve your free seats, click here.

Content warning: adult language, nudity (implied), suicide

~ ~ ~ ~

Special screening of ‘Above the Trees’ with Director Q&A