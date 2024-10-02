Art Beat: Artwork finds, staged readings, film screenings and festive fun

Find treasure at the ArtWorks Annual Garage Sale
10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, ArtWorks, 201 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds
ArtWorks is hosting its second annual ArtWorks Artist’s Garage Sale. Artists clean out their studios and often find works of art stuffed into a corner or paint and tools they tried but never used. This sale is an opportunity to find an actual hidden treasure.
Artists will offer a fresh variety of finished work, art supplies, tools, art cards and everything art-related for sale. There will also be free items for the taking, including a box of actual piano keys, maybe for assemblage art.
ArtWorks is a community-based art center offering open studios, classes, and drawing and painting studio times every week. Open studios provide time and space to create for just $5 for a session. Artworks also rents lockers to artists. Locker artists can use the facility whenever space is available to work. There is a full calendar of all ArtWorks events on their website.
Driftwood presents original staged reading of ‘Blues for a Dead Planet’ – one night only
7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds
Join Driftwood for a FREE staged reading of Blues for a Dead Planet by James Lyle, directed by Zachariah Robinson. It’s part of the FIRST DRAFT staged reading series presented by the Edmonds Driftwood Players and Driftwood After Dark.
In a future where Earth stands on the verge of ecological collapse, all hope was pinned on “Icarus,” a terraforming project with the aim of creating a new home for humanity on a distant planet. But something went horribly wrong, and Dr. Susan Reach barely escaped the disaster with her life. She now finds herself in a mysterious garden under the care of the Elysians, genetically enhanced humans who departed Earth for their own utopia centuries before. But is she in a hospital? Or a prison? After meeting Lyla, a traumatized young woman whose ravings hint that all is not as it seems, Susan must work out what’s really going on while the fate of humanity hangs in the balance.
While Blues for a Dead Planet is a standalone story, if you saw the 2019 TIPs production of Red Planet Blue, you’ll have fun seeing a continuation of the story for those characters.
Admission is FREE, but advance reservations are required. To learn more about EDP’s New Works program and reserve your free seats, click here.
Content warning: adult language, nudity (implied), suicide
Special screening of ‘Above the Trees’ with Director Q&A
7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds
The Edmonds Theater is hosting a special screening of the movie Above the Trees, followed by a Q&A with director Gary Lundgren.
When a good man is assaulted and left in a serious coma, his best friend and local boxer is charged with the crime. The story follows a mosaic of people linked to the tragedy, while the criminal trial unfolds in Jackson County.
“Part character study and part courtroom drama with a pinch of metaphysical sparkle.” – Oregon ArtsWatch
“Crime drama depicts the steamrolling momentum of the legal system and shines an even brighter light on the fragile human lives in its sway.” – Willamette Week
Directed by Gary Lundgren. Starring Danielle Kelly, Julian Remulla, Luis Rodriguez, Danforth Comins, and Barret O’Brien. Filmed on location in the Rogue Valley.
Tickets cost $10. Get tickets and watch the trailer here.
Edmonds Theater hosts first LIVE Event, Moms Unhinged
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds
Join comedians Jody Carroll, Mandy Simonson and Meaghan Elwood, with headliner Stephanie McHugh, for a night of laughter as they explore everything including motherhood, midlife crisis, marriage, divorce, online dating and other things that irritate them. Men are welcome to the show, too.
Moms Unhinged has been selling out shows all over the country and is coming to Edmonds for a special performance.
The comedy show is clean(ish), and this is a fun night out with your girlfriends, drinking club (I mean book club), neighborhood group. or your own mom.
Adult themes and language – 21-plus
Tickets are $25, and there is no drink minimum. When you make the purchase, your name will be on the list at the door – no actual tickets. This show frequently SELLS OUT, so don’t wait to get tickets!
A Celtic Christmas with The Gothard Sisters
7:30 – 10 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 5, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds
Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season with the internationally acclaimed Celtic folk group, The Gothard Sisters. The three sisters present a high-energy, festive evening weaving together Christmas carols, Celtic tunes and songs, Irish dancing, and more. Great for the whole family — a perfect Christmas tradition!
Tickets run from $25-$40 and can be purchased here.
