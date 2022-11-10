Art Beat: Author talks and Art Movie Nite — plus Gallery North and Edmonds Waterfront Center exhibits

I would love some reader feedback on this issue. Thus far, I’ve been including opportunities for the upcoming week and any future events that are selling quickly. Would you prefer further notice for scheduling? The Art Beat is here to help readers make plans, so please let me know what works best!

Lessons in Chemistry: Author talk With Bonnie Garmus

Thursday Nov. 10, 11 a.m.

Online event

Set in 1960s California, Garmus’ bestselling novel features the singular voice of chemist Elizabeth Zott, a scientist whose career takes an unexpected detour. After Elizabeth finds herself as not only a single mother, but the reluctant star of a beloved American cooking show, not everyone is happy. Because as it turns out, Elizabeth Zott isn’t just teaching women to cook. She’s daring them to change the status quo. Register for the talk here.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Loving Vincent’: Art Movie Nite at the Graphite

Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m.

Graphite, 202a Main St., Edmonds

Each month, Graphite invites the public to join them for a feature film about and by artists. November’s movie is Loving Vincent. Watch the trailer here (it is breathtaking!). Each of the film’s 65,000 frames is an oil painting on canvas, created using the same techniques as Van Gogh by a team of 125 artists from around the globe.

Suggested donation is $5 children, students and seniors. $10 adults. Movie Nites are Graphite’s first regularly scheduled fundraiser for Art Start Northwest. All proceeds raised will support the nonprofit with the mission to make art accessible for all by providing art supplies to local schools and groups in need.

Save the date for next Movie Nite: Dec. 9

~ ~ ~ ~

Gallery North announces the November 2022 Featured Artist Exhibits

“Pacific Northwest Visions in Color” by local artist Theresa Williams and “Clay: No Limits,” original ceramic art by local artist Diane Kallaway.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 1-4 p.m. – Reception

Thursday, Nov. 17 5-8 p.m. – Art Walk

Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds

Williams is a Tlingit Alaska Native who grew up in Edmonds. She is a certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council of Indian Tribes of Alaska. Her paintings have been shown in the juried exhibits at both the Edmonds Arts Festival and Shoreline Arts Festival.

Kallaway is a Shoreline resident. Among her many interests, she has collected pottery her whole life. It wasn’t until seven years ago that she finally made the decision to make some herself. Self-taught and dedicated to constant learning and experimenting, she finds ways to express all her passions through ceramic arts. “There really are no limits and the variety drives my creativity,” she said.

The public is invited to come to Gallery North, meet the artists and enjoy refreshments Nov. 12 from 1-4 p.m. and during the Edmonds Art Walk on Nov. 17 from 5-8 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~

How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Author Talk With Kwame Christian

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 9 a.m.

Online Event

Gain the confidence to not only talk about race, but actually make a difference when you do. Join Sno-Isle Libraries for an enlightening hour with bestselling author Kwame Christian, bestselling author of How to Have Difficult Conversations About Race: Practical Tools for Necessary Change in the Workplace and Beyond.

With Christian as your guide, you no longer shy away from those important conversations and instead find yourself approaching them with courage and conviction. Register here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Therapy Exhibition with Community Health Worker Coalition for Migrants and Refugees

Saturday Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The COVID pandemic has been especially difficult for our essential workers and their families in Washington state — many of them are migrants and refugees fleeing their home countries for safety. Their children experience trauma through the refugee experience of their parents. Pandemic closures removed access to the material, social and emotional support resources for these students that schools normally offer.

The Community Health Worker (CHW) Coalition, an Edmonds-based nonprofit organization, invite all to attend this event and look through the eyes of these young artists during the pandemic — and see the hope, optimism and determination of this future generation of Washingtonians.

Also, if people would like to register and make a donation, they can register at Eventbrite. Every contribution will support children and youth artists.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.