Art Beat: Author talks, art walk, folk music and art for a cause

The podcast, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian, saved numerous car rides for my family. There was something magical that happened when Jonathan Messinger began to narrate the crazy shenanigans of his protagonist, Finn Caspian. Any screaming or arguing would immediately cease so my kids could hear what Foggy the robot would do next. When I saw that Jonathan Messinger would be giving an author talk on Thursday, March 9, I had to share. Jonathan is a fantastic storyteller, and attendees are in for a treat!

Online author talk with Jonathan Messinger

Thursday, March 9, 9 a.m.

Join a fun and interactive online event celebrating the author of the OTTER Award nominee, The Fuzzy Apocalypse. Jonathan has written four books in the series, The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian. He is also the writer and producer of the Finn Caspian podcast for kids! Presented in a “choose your adventure” format, learn how Jonathan writes books and what it is like to be a children’s author.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at this month’s Art Walk Edmonds

Thursday, March 16, 5-8 p.m.

For lucky Art Walkers, 19 businesses have new art up this month for you to stroll and see — and many will also be hosting artist shows during the Third Thursday Art Walk.

Traditional or contemporary, big or small, group shows or solo artists, there is sure to be something out there to tickle your fancy. If you join in, you will get entertainment, too! The young bagpipers and drummers of the Northwest Junior Pipe Band will be out on the streets of Edmonds to get you in the festive spirit.

Art lovers of all ages are welcomed and encouraged to come out, meet the artists and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to find your pot of Art Gold at the end of the rainbow!

A conversation with Paddy Eger

Thursday, March 16, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

On March 16 during Edmonds Art Walk, Edmonds Bookshop will host local author Paddy Eger in conversation with Edmonds-Woodway High School teacher Amy Emond. They will be discussing Eger’s new young adult novel, Sticks and Stones: Breaking the Silence. The book’s main character, Meg, is a high school junior who loves basketball and is deaf.

Eger graduated from the University of Washington and taught elementary school for more than 20 years. She is a resident of Edmonds and part of the EPIC Writers Group. Her publishing credits include newspaper and magazine articles, web and education blog articles, math games and an award-winning education series. Sticks and Stones is her sixth young adult novel. Others include a four volume ballet-themed series and Tasman — An Innocent Convict’s Struggle for Freedom.

Amy Emond has been a teacher for 27 years, 24 at Edmonds-Woodway where she teaches academic subjects to deaf and hard of hearing students and American Sign Language (ASL) to students eager to communicate in sign.

Eger is donating one third of all book proceeds from Sticks and Stones to set up a small writing scholarship for a graduating Edmonds-Woodway High School deaf student in 2023 and 2024.

The event will be held in person as well as live-streamed on the Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook page, with closed captions. The video will also be available for watching later on their website.

John McCutcheon live in Edmonds and new album “Leap” out now

Saturday, March 25, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

One of the most dynamic and iconic live performers in folk music, seven-time Grammy nominee John McCutcheon has a four-decade career that has taken him around the world with his unique blend of stunning instrumental skills, incisive songwriting and subtly seductive storytelling. Hilarious, heartwarming, stirring and always entertaining, McCutcheon is a master of a dozen different traditional instruments, most notably the rare and beautiful hammer dulcimer, and his songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe. Find McCutcheon’s album and listen here. Tickets here.

An Evening of Art for Scholarships

Friday, March 31, 6 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave N., Edmonds

A lively evening brings together artists and art collectors for a good cause at the Edmonds Center for the Arts!

Event-goers have an opportunity to purchase artwork from local artisans, while also supporting the Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women’s mission to provide scholarships to local women pursuing a post-secondary education.

Raffle tickets and a silent auction will accompany the night’s fundraising efforts, with wine and beer available for purchase at a no-host bar. Buy tickets here.

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.