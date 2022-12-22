Art Beat: Cascade Symphony Orchestra concerts and a call for art

As we head into the last few weeks of 2022, here is some art-related news to put on your radar for the coming year.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra Presents “Capriccio Espagnole” and their Children’s Concert: “Ferdinand, The Bull”

Monday, Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. – Capriccio Espagnole

Saturday, Feb. 4, 3 p.m. – Ferdinand, The Bull

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Cascade Symphony Orchestra has a couple exciting concerts on the horizon. First is Capriccio Espagnole, which will feature Olivia Marckx on the Cello.

Cellist Olivia Marckx was a top prize winner at the 2022 Coeur d’Alene National Young Artists Competition. She has been featured on NPR’s From the Top radio program and at their annual fundraising gala in Boston, as well as in Strings Magazine.

Since her orchestral debut with the Cascade Symphony at age 11, she has soloed with several orchestras, including the Seattle Symphony, Port Angeles Symphony and San Fernando Valley Symphony. She has also performed with the Seattle Chamber Music Society, Orcas Island Chamber Music Festival, and Colburn Chamber Music Society, where she has collaborated with artists such as Jon Kimura Parker, Noah Bendix-Balgley and Demarre McGill.

Olivia won the Seattle Young Artists Music Festival and the KING-FM Young Artist Awards. She was a 2017 Young Arts winner and received a Jack Kent Cooke Young Artists Scholarship. Summer festivals include Perlman Chamber Music Program and The Aspen Music Festival.

Olivia studies orchestration with Grammy-nominated Tim Simonec and is a student at the Colburn Conservatory, where she studies with Clive Greensmith. Previous teachers include Ray Davis, Meeka Quan diLorenzo, Li-Tan Hsu and Leslie Marckx. Next season includes a performance, alongside her sister Charlotte, of the Brahms Double Concerto with the Colburn Orchestra.

Tickets are available here and admission is $10 to $27.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra will also present its annual children’s concert, Ferdinand, the Bull, which centers around the story of the beloved children’s book, The Story of Ferdinand, by Munro Leaf. The book is about a bull who would rather smell flowers than fight in bullfights. The concert will feature music from Bizet’s Carmen and Dave Dolacky will lend his voice as narrator.

The role of announcer is familiar territory for Dave. In Seattle he was an on-air personality for KISW-FM, KVI, and from 1980 to 2000 a news and talk show host for KIRO Radio and Television. He continues to use his voice talent as a master of ceremony for various performance and fundraising events, as well as doing voice-over work. Dave is also an accomplished theatrical lighting designer. Beginning in September 2004, Dave — an Edmonds resident for over 40 years — spent two years as a technical advisor for the construction of the Edmonds Center for the Arts and is thrilled to have the opportunity to perform on the stage he helped create.

Tickets run $3 for children and $10 for adults and can be purchased here. This event will likely be popular, so be sure to get tickets quickly!

Bench and Board’s Skylight Gallery seeks artists for 2023 exhibits

Are you an artist looking to spread your wings in the new year? Skylight Gallery, located at 610 Main St., Ste. A in Edmonds, is seeking artists for its 2023 exhibits. Bench and Board is a retail gift store and gallery that carries handcrafted items, artwork, and entertaining essentials. They are currently seeking visual artists in 2D and 3D mediums. Interested artists should provide an artist CV and personal statement, along with three to five images of their artwork. Submissions should be sent to skylightgallery@outlook.com.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.