Art Beat: ‘Curious Incident’ hits the stage, and artists and authors engage Edmonds

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds Presents: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Nov. 21 – 24, The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time follows the story of a neurodivergent teenager who investigates the death of a dog. Christopher’s search for the truth takes him on an adventure of mystery and self-discovery. Based on the novel of the same name, the play won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2015.

This play contains strong language and stage violence. It is recommended for ages 16+.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $8 for students. You can get tickets here.

The Saturday, Nov. 23 performance at 2 p.m. is sensory-friendly and FREE for all. Register in advance here.

You can call 425-640-1448 for more information.

~ ~ ~ ~

It’s “New”vember in downtown Edmonds!

Art all month long and Third Thursday Art Walk 5 – 8 p.m., Nov. 21

There is so much new art to be thankful for this month! 22 businesses around downtown have new featured art, and many will stay open from 5 – 8 p.m. on November 21st for the Third Thursday Art Walk. Stop in to meet the artists!

Enjoy an autumn stroll through the picturesque downtown and maybe even do some early holiday shopping for your art-loving friends. Art in every medium is available for you to peruse and purchase!

This month, the Art Walk welcomes newcomer NC Concept Store, which is making its Art Walk debut with an installation by artist Jenny Danger called FEMINOMENOM.

There is much more to discover, so come out, meet the artists, and get inspired. Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online.

~ ~ ~ ~

Author talk on Rivers In My Veins with Poet Kara Briggs

2-3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Edmonds Library, 650 Main St., Edmonds

Join Kara Briggs, 2024 James Welch Prize-winning poet, for an in-person reading and celebration of her lyrical and documentary poetry book Rivers In My Veins.

Briggs, a citizen of the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe and direct descendant Yakama, was a career journalist who has worked across the Northwest as a staff writer at the Oregonian and the Spokesman-Review. She recently completed a masters of fine art in creative writing at the Institute of American Indian Art.

“Rivers in My Veins is an expression of my experience as a mixed-race tribal citizen in the West,” Briggs said. “It opens a window to a tribal perspective on the modern world and history that brought us to this present time. It speaks to readers who are inundated with the noise of today’s media world and invites them to talk a walk in the lands by the waters that are ever present and available to all.”

Briggs is lauded for her “elegiac, precise language and the spirit of the Northwest,” said Deborah Taffa, author of the celebrated memoir Whiskey Tender. “Kara Briggs sings her people onto the page. Rivers in My Veins is both a protest and celebration, a reminder to readers that the Sauk-Suiattle, Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Skagit peoples are still harvesting, fishing, and remembering.”

Briggs brings a journalist’s perspective to the story and a poet’s commitment to language and poetic form. Poetry is a very personal art form for Briggs, who started crafting poems as soon as she learned to write as a child. Decades of newspaper journalism gave her the discipline to write, which informs her current debut as a literary author.

Jennifer Elise Foerster, the editor of When the Light of the World was Subdued Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry, wrote, “Kara Briggs’ tenacious spirit and fierce love of the lands, waters, and stories of her Coast Salish people makes Rivers in My Veins a powerful debut collection that will become a vital contribution to our shared word’s literary – and deeply alive – landscapes.”

If you would like more information, please click here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join Ken Wilcox for a book digning and urban walk

Urban walk at 12:30 p.m., Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N., Edmonds

Book signing 2-4 p.m., Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Longtime trail guide author Ken Wilcox will be signing copies of the newest edition of his book, Hiking Snohomish County, on Sunday, November 24th, at the Edmonds Bookshop! Before the book signing, you can join Ken for an urban walk highlighting historic points of interest in downtown Edmonds. The walk will begin in front of the Edmonds Historical Museum and end at Edmonds Bookshop. You can follow his work online or reach him by email if you have questions.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.