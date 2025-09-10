Art Beat: Drama, book talks, botanical paintings and more

Spotlight: The Spitfire Grill at Ballyhoo Theatre

Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W.

Sept. 5-21

Tickets

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage presents The Spitfire Grill, a heartfelt musical by James Valcq and Fred Alley.

Recently released from prison, Percy Talbot seeks a fresh start in the small town of Gilead, Wisconsin, guided by a page from an old travel book. A local sheriff helps her find work at the Spitfire Grill, where her journey of healing also helps transform a town burdened by loss.

Inspired by the rural folk music of the Great Lakes and Southern Appalachia, the score adds a lyrical, down-to-earth beauty to this moving story of redemption and hope.

This production is recommended for ages 13+.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: Celebrate Cascadia Day

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Mayor’s Proclamation: 12:30 p.m.

All day free admission

Cascadia Art Museum marks its 10th anniversary with Cascadia Day, a free community celebration. All ages are invited to enjoy a full day of activities including complimentary museum admission, guided tours by museum ambassadors, hands-on art-making, raffles, refreshments and cake.

A highlight of the celebration will be a special proclamation by Mayor Mike Rosen officially declaring Sept. 13 as “Cascadia Art Museum Day.” The weekend of festivities continues Sunday with Sketching in the Galleries, rounding out a weekend of art, history and community engagement.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: ‘Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway’

Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St.

Sept. 19 – Oct. 12

Tickets online or by phone at 425-774-9600

Edmonds Driftwood Players kicks off its 67th season with Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway, directed by David Alan Morrison, a fast-paced farce packed with slamming doors, mistaken identities and romantic shenanigans. A tribute to the classic English comedies of the 1930s and ’40s, in true Marx Brothers fashion.

Written by the acclaimed playwright Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo), the play takes audiences behind the scenes of a stuffy country club turned upside down – a charmingly madcap adventure about love, life and man’s eternal love affair with…golf.

Ken Ludwig’s A Fox on the Fairway is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. The production is sponsored by First Financial Northwest. Season sponsors Rick Steves’ Europe and Edmonds Village Senior Living continue to support and strengthen the creative arts in Edmonds.

This production contains adult themes and sexual innuendo and is recommended for ages 16+.

~ ~ ~ ~

This Week in the Arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Call for Art: Teen Open Call

Deadline to Enter: Sept. 14

Acceptance notification: Sept. 16

The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

Opening Reception: Oct. 11, 7-8:30 p.m.

Exhibition: Oct. 10-Nov. 29

Entry Fee: $10

Graphite Arts Center is now accepting submissions for Teen Open Call, a juried, non-themed group exhibition showcasing original, high-quality 2D or 3D works by teen artists ages 13-19. The seven-week exhibit gives young creatives the chance to display their art in a professional gallery, gain public recognition and enhance college or scholarship applications.

Entries will be judged on artistic merit and adherence to submission guidelines. The entry fee covers up to two works, scholarships available if needed.

Questions about the exhibit or entry process can be sent to Gallery Director Tara Shadduck at gallery@graphiteartscenter.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

An Evening with Bobby Jo Valentine

Sunday, Sept. 14, 7p.m.

Richmond Beach Congregational Church (UCC), 1512 NW 195th St., Shoreline

UCC invites the community to a free concert with singer-songwriter Bobby Jo Valentine as they kick off our 2025/26 Concert Series.

A special offering will be taken to support the local chapter of PFLAG, working for the health, safety and inclusion of LGBTQ+ people and their families.

~ ~ ~ ~

Local Artists Display at Edmonds Senior Center Showroom

Sunday, Sept. 14

Edmonds Senior Center Showroom, 120 W. Dayton St.

Since opening in May 2025, the Edmonds Senior Center Showroom has evolved from a furniture store into a gallery-style space. Outfitted with eight slot-wall display panels, the showroom now hosts rotating art exhibits that attract 80 to 100 visitors daily, Tuesday through Saturday.

“Many come not only for the furniture, but also to experience the art,” said assistant manager Tracy Nyland. Starting mid-September, the showroom will introduce a dedicated space for donated works by local artists, with proceeds supporting programs at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

~ ~ ~ ~

ArtWorks Artists Exhibit at Frances Anderson Center

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St.

Meet the Artists Reception: Thursday, Sept. 18, 5-8 p.m.

Exhibition: Sept. 4 – Oct. 30

The Center Gallery at the Frances Anderson Center is hosting a group exhibition of 20 artists from ArtWorks, showcasing a mix of styles, subjects and media.

The show includes work by director Melissa Wadsworth, ArtWorks instructor Brenno Kenji Kaneyasu, Locker Artists and Open Studio artists. Meet the artists and enjoy the exhibit during Art Walk Edmonds.

The exhibition is sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Walk: Every Third Thursday

Sept. 18, 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

Food for Thought Online Book Group

Thursday, Sept. 18, 7-9 p.m.

Zoom through Sno-Isle Libraries

Register

Join author Steve Hoffman for a discussion about his memoir A Season for That, a moving story of an American family adjusting to life in southern France. After the talk, enjoy a tasting of dishes from the classic cookbook The Cooking of Southwest France by Paula Wolfert.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Art History: How Edmonds Grew from Mill Town to Creative District’

Edmonds Historical Museum, 118 5th Ave. N.

Exhibition: Saturday, Sept. 20 – March 14

Art History: How Edmonds Grew from Mill Town to Creative District honors the city’s creative transformation. From its roots as a working-class lumber mill town to being named Washington State’s first Creative District in 2018.

The exhibit showcases how local artists, galleries, institutions and advocates have shaped Edmonds’ artistic identity through images, artwork, archives and community stories.

“The arts have been a vital part of community life in Edmonds from the beginning. However, today’s Edmonds didn’t become a creative hub by accident,” said curator Polly Yorioka, curator. “This exhibit is a tribute to the artists and visionaries who have championed the arts in Edmonds and worked for decades to make Edmonds what it is today.”

~ ~ ~ ~

Gilded Nature Treasures

Sept. 24 and Oct.1, 4:30-7 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St.

$155 + $25 supply fee; register here

Instructor Tamara Lee will guide students step-by-step in creating their own miniature masterpieces.

In session one, students will paint a simple flower or butterfly in watercolor. In session two, they’ll apply gold leaf to a favorite piece. Along the way, the class will explore fun facts about botanical painting and the history of gilded works on paper.

A $25 supply fee, payable to the instructor on the first night, covers all materials, including watercolor paints, paper, brushes and gold leaf.

Questions? Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Taylor Takeover event in Edmonds

Friday, Oct. 3, noon-7 p.m.

Musicology Co., 420 5th Ave. S. #107

Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift’s new album with Musicology Co.’s Taylor Takeover, a community event featuring bracelet-making, all of Taylor Swift’s albums, orange glitter galore, photo ops by Sunlight Gallery and themed drinks from Vertical Wine Collective.

Local businesses are invited to join in. To be included in the next press release, contact Rachel Gardner at rachel@musicologyco.com by Sept. 10.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Fair Scholarship Fundraiser

Saturday, Oct. 4, 11-3 p.m.

WSU Everett Campus, 915 N. Broadway, Everett

Tickets or scan QR code on flyer

Featuring local painters, jewelry makers, ceramic artists and more. This one-day fundraiser makes art accessible while supporting STEAM scholarships for students.

Presented by Foundation A3E in partnership with the Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the event includes raffles and opportunities to engage with original work by both established and emerging artists. Shop small, shop local and discover one-of-a-kind pieces.

*If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, send an email to nahline.gouin@gmail.com.

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.