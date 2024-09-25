Art Beat: Exploring stories, jazz and cinema

Lake Stevens Film Festival celebrates Pacific Northwest talent and filmmaking excellence

Saturday, Sept. 28, LifePoint Church, 14619 28th St. N.E., Lake Stevens, to Sunday, Sept. 29, Lake Stevens High School Performing Arts Center, 2908 113th Ave. N.E., Lake Stevens

The Lake Stevens Film Festival is proud to announce its return this year with an exciting showcase of films that highlight local talent and storytelling. This festival is a platform for the rich cultural and artistic community of Lake Stevens and the greater Pacific Northwest region.

Admission is free on Saturday, thanks to a donation from sponsor BECU.

Founded and directed by Laura Bettelheim, the Lake Stevens Film Festival is a celebration of the creative spirit within the community and serves to spark more up-and-coming talent within the region. Bettelheim, a passionate advocate for local filmmakers, emphasized the importance of empowering artists from this area and developing their skills.

“The films we present at our festival represent either talent from the PNW or films shot here,” she said. “I want to see our region depicted on screen and I want the proximity of our fest to draw local talent.”

This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of films spanning multiple genres, from thought-provoking documentaries and independent dramas to innovative shorts and family-friendly animations.

Beyond the screenings, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of events, including panel discussions with filmmakers and master classes with professionals and educators in the filmmaking industry. The festival will also provide networking opportunities for filmmakers, actors and other creative professionals to connect, collaborate and celebrate the art of filmmaking.

As a cornerstone element of the festival, Hollywood star and Lake Stevens native Chris Pratt records a customized annual video address to attendees. This is his third year of involvement with the Lake Stevens Film Festival, and he uses his star power to encourage local filmmakers in attendance to pursue their passion.

The Lake Stevens Film Festival is a unique platform for local talent to gain visibility and recognition in the larger film industry. It is an event that brings the community together to celebrate the power of film to inspire, entertain, and foster understanding.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit here or follow it on social media.

~ ~ ~ ~

October Sno-Isle author talks

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

Liberating Latin American Genre Fiction: In Conversation with Bestselling Author Silvia Moreno-Garcia

4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 9

Meet the award-winning author of Mexican Gothic, The Daughter of Doctor Moreau and Gods of Jade and Shadow, Silvia Moreno-Garcia.

Moreno-Garcia’s most recent novel, The Seventh Veil of Salome follows two actresses determined to make it to the top in Golden Age Hollywood. The book is also the story of Princess Salome, consumed with desire for the fiery prophet who foretells the doom of her stepfather, Herod. Before the curtain comes down, there will be tears and tragedy aplenty.

A Journey into the Hidden World of Tropical Bats with Scientists from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute

11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 2

Join Sno-Isle in welcoming three Smithsonian scientists to teach us about the remarkable world of tropical bats.

For decades, scientists at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute have studied the remarkable biodiversity of bats on Barro Colorado Island in Panama, where an astonishing 76 species coexist. For the first time, Smithsonian scientists’ expertise pairs with the stunning photography of National Geographic contributor Christian Ziegler.

Maybe You Should Talk To Someone: Examining the Truths and Fictions We Tell Ourselves with Lori Gottlieb

11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22

A therapist, her therapist and our lives revealed… meet author Lori Gottlieb. Her book Maybe You Should Talk to Someone is revolutionary in its candor. It offers a deeply personal yet universal tour of our hearts and minds and provides the rarest of gifts: a boldly revealing portrait of what it means to be human.

With startling wisdom and humor, Gottlieb reveals our blind spots, examining the truths and fictions we tell ourselves and others.

~ ~ ~ ~

DeMiero Jazz Fest fundraiser and benefit concert “ One FanJazztic Evening!”

5-8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6, Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way, Edmonds

The DeMiero Jazz Festival celebrates its 49th year in March 2025. Join them for a festive cocktail party with music, live and silent auctions, and fun games.

The benefit concert features Nancy Erickson Lamont, whose latest album, “Through the Passages,” was named one of the Best Jazz Albums of 2024 by All About Jazz: All-Star Break Edition. It also features Ellie Sarr, the Dee Daniels Award Winner from the 2023 DeMiero Jazz Festival and the acclaimed vocal jazz ensemble, BlueStreet Voices, under the direction of Dave Barduhn.

Purchase tickets for $50 here. Help make the magic happen and show your support for vocal jazz education.

~ ~ ~ ~

Animal lovers, get your tickets to the award-winning ‘War Tails’ documentary

1:30-3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St. Edmonds

War Tails is coming to The Edmonds Theater, and you won’t want to miss this film about heroes saving Ukraine’s animals.

Led by Edmonds locals Tana Axtelle and Dan Fine, the film takes you into the chaos of war, following fearless veterinarians, vet techs and volunteers like Krystina, an architect who transformed into a full-time animal rescuer. Their determination and resilience inspire as they tackle the urgent threat of rabies, risking it all to save these abandoned pets.

Stick around after the screening for a special panel featuring Krystina herself, joining us in person from Ukraine to share her incredible journey and more recent updates.

Tickets are $7.50 and are available here. Mark your calendars, and get ready for an unforgettable afternoon at The Edmonds Theater.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.