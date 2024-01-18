Art Beat: first Art Walk of 2024, plus a concert, fiber art, story time, Comedy Night and Gothard Sisters

New Year = New art in downtown Edmonds. Don’t miss this month’s Art Walk

5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18

It’s a brand new year with brand new art — 17 businesses have new art up for January, and many will have their doors open on Jan. 18 for the Third Thursday Art Walk.

If expanding your creativity was one of your New Year’s resolutions, visit all the art demonstrations. Joan Archer will be demonstrating watercolor techniques at Aria Studio Gallery, and ArtSpot will be kicking off the year with sketching demonstrations so that you can participate in their On The Spot Drawing Challenge: A Year of Sketching 2024.

Want to learn a little about Washington state’s natural history? Stop into the Edmonds Bookshop during the Third Thursday Art Walk to hear authors Elizabeth Nesbitt and David Williams talk about their most recent book, Spirit Whales and Sloth Tales.

Group shows abound this month — The Curious Nest, Gallery North, Cole Gallery, Edmonds Arts Festival Gallery at Frances Anderson Center and Graphite all feature themed shows with a collection of talented artists.

Don’t forget to visit the newest businesses to Art Walk Edmonds; East West Books and Gifts will feature artist Ryan Hamburger and Il Viale Espresso & Wine will be back with their Songwriter’s Night.

Take a look at the show descriptions and walking map online to plan your route, and come do something AWEsome with us.

Tunes and Treats — beat the winter blues

4-5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 21, North Sound Church, 201 4th Avenue North, Edmonds

North Sound Church is hosting an evening of jazz, funk and fusion featuring familiar songs such as “Blue Bossa,” “All of Me,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Mac the Knife,” “Georgia on My Mind” and many more. Beat the post-holiday blues with treats for your ears while enjoying hot coffee and pastries. This is a free event and all are welcome.

“Uncommon Threads: A Fiber Arts Experience” Weaves a Tapestry of Creativity at Lynnwood Event Center

Fiber artist Julia Sevilla Drake shows off one of her quilts to be displayed at the Lynnwood Event Center, from Thursday, Jan. 25 to Friday, June 14, at Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood.

Step into the enchanting world of “Uncommon Threads: A Fiber Arts Experience.” Experience the work of six exceptionally talented fiber artists, each weaving a unique narrative through their art.

From vibrant tapestries to delicate textiles, “Uncommon Threads” celebrates diverse and innovative expressions within the realm of fiber arts. Join us on a visual journey that explores the interplay of color, texture, and imagination; discover the stories spun by these artists’ hands.

The exhibit is free to explore.

Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or on evenings and weekends when the building is open for events.

Children’s author Lily LaMotte to lead Story Time

Lilly LaMotte, 9:30-10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Avenue South, Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop is beginning a new year of author-led storytimes for children and the next one will be 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 26. Author Lily LaMotte will read her children’s picture book Chloe’s Lunar New Year, just in time for the upcoming celebration of the holiday, which is on Feb. 10 this year. Parents and caregivers are invited to come with their young ones and enjoy this special Story Time, which will include a musical surprise. For more information about the author, visit her website.

The Sixteenth Evening of Laughter: Edmonds Comedy Night

7:30 p.m. Friday- Saturday, Feb. 23-24, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Avenue North, Edmonds

Grab your family and/or friends for a gut-busting good time of clean adult humor with four nationally known comedians. Hosted by Edmonds’ own Kermet Apio, this show promises to be an event you can’t miss.

Parent Leaders for the Edmonds School District are organizing Edmonds Comedy Night, where nationally recognized comics will treat our community to two wonderful nights of comedy. Each year, this event nearly sells out with over 1,400 attendees; it’s definitely a ‘can’t miss’ event.

This evening of comedy benefits the parent leaders and students throughout the Edmonds School District; get tickets here.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the Gothard Sisters

7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Avenue North, Edmonds

The Gothard Sisters are embarking on a Pacific Northwest tour for St. Patrick’s Day. The sisters present a high-energy, festive evening weaving together Celtic fiddle tunes, Irish songs and ballads, Irish step dancing and more. Get tickets to their show at the Edmonds Center for the Arts here.

Great for the whole family — a perfect new St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.