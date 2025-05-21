Art Beat: Get ready for summer with stories, celebrations and music

Seattle Storytellers Guild May events

2 p.m., Saturday, May 31, Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

The Seattle Storytellers Guild will be at the Folklife Festival at the Seattle Center Campus. Events include ghost stories, the Annual Liar’s Fest (competing for a trophy) and a storytelling showcase. Find other Folklife storytelling events on their online calendar or listed on the Seattle Storytellers Guild front page.

Johnny Moses presents in person at the Edmonds Library. This free program is geared toward all ages. Moses is a master storyteller, oral historian, traditional healer and respected spiritual leader. He is a Tulalip Native American fluent in eight Indigenous languages who shares the knowledge and richness of his spiritual and cultural traditions with people across the U.S. and Canada through storytelling, lectures and workshops.

~ ~ ~ ~

Get ready for the Edmonds Arts Festival with tickets to the annual Celebrate the Arts Party.

VIP 6-7 p.m., Main Event 7-10 p.m., Wednesday, June 11, Frances Anderson Center Plaza, 650 -700 Main St.

Kick off the Edmonds Arts Festival with a party under the stars. Enjoy live music by The Dogtones, gourmet bites, stunning artwork and community spirit. All proceeds directly support arts education, scholarships and public art in Edmonds.

Tickets cost $85 for the main event and $125 for the VIP experience, which includes early access to the galleries. You can get tickets here. Can’t attend but still want to support? You can make a donation here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Musical Mountaineers Summer Solstice Serenades Concert benefits the first sustainable ecosystem lab in the country

The Musical Mountaineers

7 p.m., Saturday, June 14, Adopt A Stream Foundation’s Northwest Stream Center at the south end of Snohomish County’s McCollum Park, 600-128th St. S.E., Everett

The Musical Mountaineers and friends will be performing a Summer Solstice Serenades Concert benefitting the first sustainable ecosystem lab in the country. The Adopt A Stream Foundation’s (AASF) Northwest Stream Center serves as a unique concert venue.

“Everyone will have time before or after the concert to tour the Northwest Stream Center Nature Trail. It goes past a Trout Stream Exhibit with viewing windows onto an incredible Elevated Forest and Wetland Walk winding through 25 acres of deep forest 3-feet above the forest floor and surrounding wetlands,” said AASF’s Tom Murdoch. “And everyone with access to the Sound Transit Link Light Rail system can have another adventure and, at the same time, reduce carbon footprints. Take light rail to the Lynnwood station and transfer to an Orange Line Express bus directly to McCollum Park.”

The Musical Mountaineers are classically trained musicians with Rose Freeman on piano and violinist Anastasia Allison. They have garnered local fame by climbing high into the Cascade Mountains with their instruments, changing into evening dresses and playing concert-quality music. Their audience is usually limited to cinematographer Mitch Pittman and local wildlife.

However, at the Summer Solstice Serenades Concert, audiences get to see them and enjoy their music in person. To make your evening even more memorable, joining Rose and Anastasia are several of their multitalented musician and singer friends, who you will find delightful.

Tickets for early admission and priority seating between 6 and 6:30 p.m. are $50, and general admission tickets are $40, with seating opening at 6:30 p.m. Reserve your seat now by purchasing a ticket online or calling 425-316-8592.

~ ~ ~ ~



ECA announces summer lineup

The Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) has a lineup of performances on deck for the summer, featuring acts include Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Deana Carter and 512 The Selena Experience. Get more details and tickets here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.