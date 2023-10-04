Art Beat: Indigenous Peoples Day, music in the Museum, Author Talk, and ‘Willy Wonka’ tickets

Celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day at the Cascadia Art Museum

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S., #E, Edmonds

Join the Cascadia Art Museum in celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day on Monday, Oct. 9, with free admission and special events. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the Native American Modern exhibition, which showcases the work of Julius “Land Elk” Twohy (Two-vy-nah-auche) (1902–1986) and his local contemporaries.

In addition to the exhibition, they will also offer hands-on art-making activities for all ages and a scavenger hunt. You can also stop in their store to see the latest treasures — new inventory is coming in daily.

~ ~ ~ ~

Music in the Museum: Debussy & Fauré String Quartets

Emerald City String Quartet

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S., #E, Edmonds

Debussy’s exquisite and lively string quartet is a rich sensual feast, a universal favorite among the great chamber works, written in 1893 when Debussy was 31 at the start of the impressionist music movement in France. Fauré’s quartet was his final work completed in 1924 at age 79, a beautifully melodic and ethereal composition blending impressionist and modern qualities. These two pieces form bookends to the impressionist period in French music. They are the only quartets these composers would write.

The concert features the Emerald City String Quartet, its members are first-chair/principal players from orchestras around the Northwest who have also recorded studio work for films, TV and video games. Katrina Cordi, violin; Luis Nenninger, violin; Libby Landy, viola; and Dave Takahashi, cello.

Come enjoy these monthly concerts in an intimate gallery setting surrounded by beautiful art from the Northwest — close up and personal, as chamber music was originally meant to be experienced.

Seating is limited and these concerts often sell out, so please reserve your seats well in advance. $14 for museum members; $20 for non-members

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Bookshop discussion with Annie Carl, editor of “Soul Jar”

Annie Carl

6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop hosts Annie Carl, owner of “The Never Ending Bookshop,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, during Art Walk. Carl is the editor of “Soul Jar,” a collection of 31 science fiction short stories by disabled authors which comes out this month, published by Forest Avenue Press. She will be discussing “Soul Jar,” its stories, and disability representation in literature. “Soul Jar” received the BuzzBook award at the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association fall trade show last month. Carl is also the author of “My Tropey Life: How Pop Culture Stereotypes Make Disabled Lives Harder” and the novella “Nebula Vibrations.”

Too often, science fiction and fantasy stories erase — or cure — characters with disabilities. “Soul Jar” features 31 stories by disabled authors, imagining such wonders as a shapeshifter on a first date, skin that sprouts orchid buds, and a cereal-box demon. An insulin pump diverts an undead mob. An autistic teen sets out to discover the local cranberry bog’s sinister secret. A pizza delivery on Mars goes wrong. This thrillingly peculiar collection sparkles with humor, heart, and insight, all within the context of disability representation.

For more information about the event, and a list of authors included in “Soul Jar,” visit the Edmonds Bookshop event page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds Driftwood Players’ “Willy Wonka”

The cast and production team for EDP’s holiday musical production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” have started rehearsals.

The show runs Nov. 24-Dec. 17 at the Wade James Theatre, directed by Jenny Cross. Tickets are are on sale now. EDP shows tend to sell out quickly, so don’t wait to make your holiday plans and book your tickets today.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.