Art Beat: Jazz Trio, sculpture exhibit, April story time, Independent Bookstores Day and a Sno-Isle webinar on … swearing!

Catch the Jake Bergevin Jazz Trio at Cascadia for this week’s Art Walk

5 – 8 p.m., Thursday, April 18, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave., Edmonds

Don’t miss the chance to experience Jake Bergevin’s jazz trio live at Cascadia for this week’s Art Walk. Enjoy an evening of fine art and music. Best of all, admission is FREE!

Singer/trumpeter/bandleader and educator Jake Bergevin has recorded two albums and has been a featured artist with diverse groups such as the Tacoma Symphony, the Spokane Jazz Orchestra, the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra, and many more. He has performed at many of Seattle’s most prestigious venues and events, including the Showbox Theatre, Paramount Theatre, Bumbershoot and Folklife Festival.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Sculptors Workshop of Edmonds presents “Blue”

Artist’s Reception 6 – 8 p.m., Thursday, April 18. The show runs through May 14, Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The theme for the April-May 2024 Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation Gallery Show at Frances Anderson Center is the color BLUE.

This seemingly simplistic theme has proven to be a complex challenge for the Potters and Sculptors of the Sculptors Workshop of Edmonds. It’s a new way of thinking, a new puzzle. They invite you to come and see this unique interpretation of the color BLUE!

~ ~ ~ ~

April Story Time at the Edmonds Bookshop

9:30 a.m., Friday, April 26, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Join the Edmonds Bookshop for a story time led by local children’s author Valerie Ramer. As an author, Ramer has a degree in theater from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York and has worked as an actor, talent agent, screenwriter and children’s theater director. Alastair McAllister Goes to School, illustrated by Kat Harrington, is her first children’s picture book. It is about a cat named Alastair who tries to fit in with his friends after a rough start in kitty-garden. He learns to love himself and appreciate the differences in others. Enjoy the story, and stay for a fun activity afterward!

~ ~ ~ ~

“Asking for Trouble” Improv at it’s Finest

7:30 – 9:30 p.m., Friday, April 26, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV’s Whose Line is it Anyway?, take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, “Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble.” With lightning-fast wit, Mochrie and Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of nonstop comedy gold. No script? No problem! Asking for Trouble is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business. There are still a few tickets left; get yours here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Also at Edmonds Bookshop: Independent Bookstores Day celebrates its 11th anniversary

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, April 27, Edmonds Bookshop 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop is happy to announce its participation in the 11th anniversary of Independent Bookstore Day. The celebration will include exclusive items for sale, fun giveaways, the popular Blind Date With A Book (with purchase) and special events with best-selling author Garth Stein at 11 a.m. and Young Adult novelist Nova McBee at 3 p.m.

Independent Bookstore Day (Indie Bookstore Day) was established in 2013 to promote, celebrate and highlight the value of the independent bookstore community. The day has been observed on the last Saturday of April every year since 2013. This year, over 900 stores are participating nationwide.

Here in the Seattle area, Edmonds Bookshop is one of 28 bookstores that are part of the Seattle Independent Bookstore Day and Passport Challenge. Local book lovers will have 10 days to complete the challenge of visiting all 28 bookstores (April 27-May 6). Find more information on the organization’s website.

The American Booksellers Association (ABA) organizes Independent Bookstore Day. The ABA is a national not-for-profit trade organization that works with booksellers and industry partners to ensure the success and profitability of independently owned book retailers and to assist in expanding the book community.

~ ~ ~ ~

North Sound Church Sponsors “Because of the Brave” concert at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

6-9 p.m., Sunday, May 19, Edmods Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Prepare to be inspired by Mosaic Choir and Orchestra’s patriotic gospel concert on Sunday, May 19 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. This special event will uplift everyone, especially as the choir sings rousing Ameriana music, honoring those who have served in the military. Proceeds benefit the “Gold Star Families” organization this year. Current military personnel and veterans will get a ticket discount. Get tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sno-Isle Reads Together: The Beautiful History of Ugly Words

6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, online event

Unveil the power of profanity! How did certain words acquire the power to shock and offend us? Why are they the ones we turn to when we express strong emotions?

Melissa Mohr has a Ph.D. in medieval and renaissance English literature from Stanford University and is the author of Holy Shit: a brief history of swearing.

Swearing is a fascinating linguistic phenomenon. Sign up here to explore what profanity can tell us about culture.

