Art Beat: Laughs, luaus and literature

Taste Edmonds is finally here! If you’re a regular reader, you’ve seen plenty of reminders about the best party in Edmonds this Friday through Sunday at the Civic Center Playfields. I can’t wait to see you there!

Edmonds In Bloom mentioned by Anna Faris on Late Night

Brace your funny bones! Our very own Edmonds comedic celebrity, Anna Faris, joked about her mom’s garden and the Edmonds in Bloom annual garden tour on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Watch the hilarious clip here.

Edmonds Waterfront Center Summer Luau

5 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15

$25 members, $35 non-members, $15 kids 14 and under (must register over the phone or in person).

Be transported to Hawaii with music from the Edmonds Ukulele Aikanes & Sound Singers Choir. The admission price includes a meal of Hawaiian pork, rice, macaroni salad, fruit, appetizers and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for those 21 and older. Everyone is welcome!

The District to Host 2024 Lynnwood Luau at the Lynnwood Event Center

3 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, The District Plaza, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Hula on over to the second Annual Lynnwood Luau. Enjoy free admission and a variety of family-friendly activities, including lei-making, hula lessons, drum lessons and live music. Don’t forget to wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt for the Hawaiian Shirt contest! Sign up at the District’s booth by 6:30 p.m. to compete. Get more event details here.

August Author Talks with Sno-Isle Libraries

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

6:30 – 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12

The Prohibition Era in Puget Sound: Bootleggers, Rumrunners and Roadhouses

Travel back in time with local historian Brad Holden

Hear the spectacular story of Puget Sound during the Prohibition era. Learn why Washington State went dry four years before the rest of the country, and how the illegal booze trade operated once it did. Uncover the exploits of local bootleggers, rumrunners and corrupt officials.

The Golden Ticket to College Admissions Is Not What You Think: Redefining Success for Parents of Teens with Irena Smith, PhD

11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 15

Another college application season is around the corner, and stress is already beginning to ratchet up for teens and their parents. You’re invited to join Sno-Isle Libraries for this must-watch talk by Irena Smith, Ph.D. You will hear about constructive and healthy ways to approach the college application process, preserve your relationship with your teen and help them define success on their terms instead of chasing the elusive “golden ticket.”

An Exploration of Friendship, Reckoning, and Hope with novelist Shelby Van Pelt

4 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21

Join Sno-Isle for a chat with New York Times bestselling author Shelby Van Pelt about her beloved novel Remarkably Bright Creatures. You don’t want to miss this deep-dive exploration of friendship, reckoning, hope and so much more!

Remarkably Bright Creatures is a luminous debut novel about a widow’s unlikely friendship with a giant Pacific octopus reluctantly residing at the local aquarium—and the truths she finally uncovers about her son’s disappearance 30 years ago.

