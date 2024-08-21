Art Beat: Let’s talk art, tunes and tales — and tickets to ECA Gala

During last week’s Art Walk, I went downtown to cover the “Babbling About Books” event and felt like I was walking through the town of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls. STRUM ukulele band handed out leis and serenaded passersby.

Did you spot something odd outside ArtSpot? There was a line of pets. ArtSpot hosted a Pet Portraits for PAWS Fundraiser. Artist Cody French captured our family dog Sailor in all her fluffy glory. Thank you to everyone who donated to PAWS. It was so fun seeing all those pups on parade.

Artists included Cody French, Angeline Phan, Vincent Castro and Tracy Felix.

~ ~ ~ ~

Jonesin’ for Big Band

6:30 – 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22, Edmonds Opera House, 515 Dayton St., Edmonds

Swing into downtown Edmonds for a Big Band Night, celebrating the music of Quincy Jones and Thad Jones, featuring the Jazz Punishments Big Band and the Edmonds Honor Jazz Band.

The Jazz Punishments

Jake Bergevin leads the Jazz Punishments Big Band, which features many top graduates from Edmonds-Woodway High School and notable seasoned professionals, such as Matt Jorgensen on drums and Travis Ranney on saxophone.

Edmonds Honor Jazz Band

The Honor Jazz Band comprises students from the Edmonds School District and is sponsored by the Jazz Colony, Edmonds-Woodway HS Music Boosters and JazzClubsNW. The Edmonds Honor Jazz Band has enjoyed sponsorship from Edmonds Artworks, too.

~ ~ ~ ~

Art Talk at Graphite Arts Center: Exploring industrial themes in Northwest Women’s Art

7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.), Thursday, Aug. 22, The Gallery at Graphite Arts Center, 202a Main St., Edmonds

The Graphite Arts Center, in partnership with Cascadia Art Museum, is thrilled to announce an upcoming art talk “Industrial Themes in the Art of Northwest Women Artists,” presented by David F. Martin, curator of Cascadia Art Museum. Martin will provide a historical overview of the artistic representation of industrial subjects as seen through the eyes of early regional women artists.

The talk complements the ongoing exhibition, Artistry of Industry, a showcase featuring over 30 artists who explore the beauty in industrial elements. From detailed images of engines and gears to sculptures in metal and found objects, the exhibit has captivated audiences. The show runs through Sept. 7.

“The theme ‘industry’ doesn’t particularly sound as though it would lend itself to beautiful and interesting imagery, but this show is vibrant, colorful, and inviting,” said Graphite Gallery Director Tara Shadduck. “Subjects of built manufacturing and industrial construction are all around us, and these artists have interpreted the many varied elements in very artistic ways.”

Tickets for the Art Talk are available in advance on the Graphite website or at the door.

~ ~ ~ ~

August Story Time with Tacoma author Mary Boone

9:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Children’s author Mary Boone will read her newest book, School of Fish, at the Edmonds Bookshop’s monthly Story Time. School of Fish, illustrated by Milena Godoy and published by Albert Whitman & Co., is a new release about a little girl who experiences raising salmon with her teacher and classmates.

Boone has written over 70 fun, informative picture books for young readers, including Bugs for Breakfast: How Eating Insects Could Help Save the World (Chicago Review Press, 2021). Learn more about Mary Boone and her books here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Porchfest Edmonds is coming up

Poster by Maddie Mosher Art

1 – 6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 7

PorchFest Edmonds is an annual, free public event designed by Downtown Edmonds neighbors and merchants. Enjoy live music performed by local musicians of all ages in neighborhood yards, porches and business fronts. Click here for a link to the program and an interactive map.

The Porchfest team is still matching more than 77 performers with porch hosts, so keep checking the website for a final lineup. The Porchfest team put together a Spotify playlist of performers; take a listen ahead of the big day.

~ ~ ~ ~

Meet the artists of Longing for Home

6 – 8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

The Lynnwood Event Center invites you to their fall “Meet the Artists” reception, an evening showcasing their latest art exhibit, Longing For Home, and the talented artists of KAAW (Korean American Artists Association of Washington). This free and fun community event is not to be missed.

Longing For Home celebrates the Korean American community’s rich cultural heritage and artistic expression through various mediums, including oil, ink, watercolors, photography and recycled materials.

Guests can meet and mingle with the artists while enjoying live music, tasting complimentary light bites from Plate & Palette and sipping refreshments from the bar. A few of the artists from Longing For Home will share stories and experiences that inspired their work. The evening also features the presentation of the esteemed Johsel Namkung scholarship awards by KAAW.

RSVP here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Book sale and signing featuring Edmonds Nova García’s novel on postpartum depression

5 – 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Brigid’s Bottleshop, 188 Sunset Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Latina author Nova García releases her new book Not That Kind of Call Girl in conjunction with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Not That Kind of Call Girl tackles the profound and often unspoken challenges new mothers face,” said García. “I suffered from postpartum depression after my firstborn. When I wrote the book, I wanted to share my experience in a relatable way, let women know they’re not alone, and encourage them to ask for help. One in seven women go through it. I wanted the writing style to be accessible and my lead character to be relatable. She’ll resonate with women, particularly fellow Latinas, who may feel added pressure to hide what they’re going through.”

Set in a fictional small town north of Seattle, García says this book is for all women — especially working moms, women with tricky mother–daughter relationships, those who have experienced postpartum depression and misogyny, book club members and Latinas.

One of the author’s primary goals in writing Not That Kind of Call Girl is to spark meaningful conversations and bring about positive change.

While supplies last, $5 from each book sold at the event will benefit the YWCA Pathways for Women Project.

During the book signing, Seattle guitar and vocal legend Jerry Battista takes the stage from 7 – 9 p.m.

~ ~ ~ ~

2024 Spotlight Gala & Benefit Concert featuring Renée Elise Goldsberry

6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is thrilled to announce its 2024 Spotlight Gala, a special benefit concert featuring Broadway, TV and film star Renée Elise Goldsberry.

All are invited to support the power of the performing arts with this once-in-a-lifetime concert. Goldsberry currently stars on the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy series Girls5Eva, for which she has received Critics Choice and TCA Award nominations for her breakout performance as Wickie Roy.

She won the Tony and a Grammy for originating the role of Angelica Schuyler in the groundbreaking Broadway phenomenon Hamilton, and she also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Disney+’s filmed version of the musical.

Her memorable stage work includes seminal musicals such as Rent, The Color Purple, The Lion King and Dreamgirls. Her screen credits include the title role in The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, starring Oprah Winfrey, and CBS’s The Good Wife.

This incredible and intimate performance will feature songs from Hamilton, The Lion King and other Broadway favorites – plus tunes by the great Soul, Gospel and R&B Singers.

Click here for tickets and more details. Your attendance and support of the Gala helps the ECA increase access, opportunities and resources for our community through the arts, outreach and education programming.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.