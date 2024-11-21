Art Beat: Light up the holidays with theater, jazz and music

Edmonds-Woodway Players present ‘The Dining Room’

7 p.m., Thursday- Saturday, Nov. 21 -23; 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds

Immerse yourself in a compelling exploration of family dynamics and societal pressures with this unforgettable production of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney. Set in multiple dining rooms, the play unfolds through a series of interconnected vignettes, offering a window into the lives of various characters across different generations. From children to parents, servants to guests, Gurney’s sharp dialogue and insightful observations reveal the complexities of American life in the 20th century. With humor and poignancy, The Dining Room invites the audience to reflect on tradition, change, and the evolving nature of relationships. Join the Edmonds-Woodway Players for a night of unforgettable performances as they bring this brilliant work to life and explore the meaning of home, family and the ties that bind.

Tickets are $7 with an ASB card and $10 without.

~ ~ ~ ~

MTHS Jazz Quintet performs at Baguus Little Asia this Saturday

5:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23, Baguus Little Asia, 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quintet performs at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday this week. The musicians will perform a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Stop in to enjoy the wonderful music and delicious food.

Learn more on the MTHS Music Facebook or Instagram pages.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds-Woodway High School Music hosting annual Winter Benefit Concert and year-end fundraiser

7 p.m. (Doors open at 6 p.m.), Tuesday, Dec. 3, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Edmonds-Woodway High School Music cordially invites the community to their second annual Winter Benefit Concert at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. This festive concert features dynamic live performances by all EWHS Music ensembles, including choirs, orchestras, bands, and jazz bands.

The Winter Benefit Concert is free to attend, making it accessible to families and music lovers of all ages. Guests can look forward to an impressive array of musical selections that highlight the hard work and diverse talents of EWHS Music students. The ECA will have refreshments available for purchase throughout the evening.

Though admission is free, this concert serves as an essential fundraiser for the EWHS Music Program, which relies on support from the EWHS Music Boosters to bridge the funding gap between what the Edmonds School District can provide and what the program needs to thrive. Funds raised will ensure that students have access to high-quality music education, equipment, and opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach. Whether you can attend or not, please visit here to donate.

Las Brisas Restaurant in Edmonds is proud to offer a special dine-before-the-show opportunity supporting the Winter Benefit Concert. On the evening of the concert, starting at 4 p.m., 15% of the restaurant’s net sales will be donated to support the event. This exclusive offer is only available before the concert, as hosting after the show is not feasible for the restaurant. Do not miss this chance to enjoy a great meal while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Attending this concert allows community members to enjoy a memorable evening of music while directly supporting arts education at EWHS. Every donation provides students with the resources they need to excel in their musical journey.

Please note: This event is ADA-compliant, and accommodations for disabled patrons are available. Please contact Edmonds Center for the Arts directly to discuss specific needs or for further assistance.

~ ~ ~ ~

Call for Art: Photography Exhibit ‘The Light & Shade That Made My Name: Celebrating BIPOC Women Behind the Camera’

Submissions due Friday, Dec. 6

The Lynnwood Event Center warmly invites BIPOC women of all backgrounds — whether you’re a passionate hobbyist or a seasoned pro — to submit your photography for our upcoming exhibit, “The Light and Shade That Made My Name: Celebrating BIPOC Women Behind the Camera.” This unique showcase will run from Jan. 21 to June 20, highlighting the creativity and diverse perspectives of BIPOC women in our community.

This exhibit celebrates photographic art by BIPOC women in all styles and forms. If you are Black, Indigenous or a person of color and identify as a woman, the Lynnwood Event Center encourages you to share images that capture your unique vision. Whether you’re an emerging artist or more experienced, they welcome submissions that are innovative, powerful and reflective of your story.

Come be part of this empowering event and share your perspective with the community.

Submission Guidelines:

Format: Convert your photos to a widely accepted format like JPEG, PNG, or TIFF. High resolution works best (ideally 300 DPI).

Naming: Name your files descriptively. For example, LastName_FirstName_ImageTitle.jpg.

Number of Submissions: No more than three.

Selection Criteria: Submissions will be reviewed based on criteria such as quality, relevance & originality.

Send your submissions here!

~ ~ ~ ~

North Sound Church presents Christmas in Edmonds

3 and 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Christmas In Edmonds is a musical event presented by North Sound Church featuring the Mosaic Choir and Orchestra. Mosaic brings excitement with its energetic 110 voices and 30-member orchestra. This year will be the 10th year that North Sound church and the Mosaic Choir and Orchestra have presented Christmas In Edmonds at ECA.

Christmas In Edmonds is an exciting, fun-filled concert featuring traditional and contemporary Christmas music for all ages. From a “White Christmas Medley” to “Silent Night,” it will make the start of your Christmas season incredibly special!

Tickets are available for $25 on the main floor and $23 on the balcony. Get yours here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Plein Air Washington Artists Showcase at Cole Gallery this winter

Opening Reception 4 – 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Plein Air Washington Artists (PAWA) is sponsoring a juried exhibit themed Plein Air to Studio for their annual winter exhibition slated for Jan. 10 – Feb. 17. This year’s PAWA annual winter exhibition will take place in Edmonds, hosted by Cole Gallery, the premier representational gallery in the Seattle metro zone.

This juried exhibition will showcase some of this year’s best works from Plein Air Washington Artists. In 2024, PAWA artists painted at many Washington state locations. Paint-outs included Nisqually and other areas near Olympia, Lake Crescent, several locations in and around Seattle, Lopez Island, Whidbey Island, Bainbridge Island, Dosewallips, and other parks on the Olympic Peninsula.

During the opening reception, awards will be given for outstanding studio and plein-air paintings by the chosen juror, Barbara Jaenicke, one of the renowned painters in the plein-air world. The People’s Choice award will be presented on social media on Monday, Feb. 17, and the painting (if unsold) will be held and exhibited at the gallery as a featured piece.

Open to the public. Masks are optional.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.