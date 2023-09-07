Art Beat: Live music, a book signing and September author talks

The Edmonds School District began the 2023-2024 school year Wednesday. The grocery stores have shifted their flower offerings from summer petunias and geraniums to fall mums.

This change in seasons has always signaled a new focus and beginning, a kind of buttoning down the hatches. Yet in the Edmonds art community, the frantic pace of summer continues with Porchfest, Oktoberfest and the new Day Party event during the annual classic car show.

I ,for one, am reluctant to let go of summer and can’t wait to keep the season’s happenings going, just a little bit longer.

To those who are happily sipping pumpkin spice and decorating for Halloween, cheers to you. To those like me, who will be sad to say goodbye to another gorgeous Pacific Northwest summer, we can enjoy the remnants as we head into September.

Support Local Music at Porchfest

2-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, downtown Edmonds

PorchFest Edmonds is a free public event designed by Downtown Edmonds neighbors and merchants. This year, they are excited to have even more locations and performers than ever. More details at the Porchfest website.

———

A book signing for dog lovers

11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Barnes and Noble, 19401 Alderwood Mall Parkway, Lynnwood

First-time author and business owner Denver Morford will hold a signing for his children’s book Two Goofy Dogs on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Barnes & Noble in Lynnwood near the Alderwood Mall. Two Goofy Dogs is a picture book that shares the highlights and challenges of bringing a rescued animal into a family. The book was inspired by Morford’s adoption of a golden retriever, Harry, who turns out to be the brother of Morford’s dog, Charlie. Two Goofy Dogs is a touching story for all age groups.

The book is illustrated by award-winning international artist Friederike Ablang.

“I’ve never met a dog like Harry,” said Morford. “When we rescued him, it was so obvious that he needed a home. He was in rough shape. Over the following months, Harry slowly came to trust us and show us his personality. That experience was life-changing and I was inspired to tell Harry’s story.”

Morford is coming off three consecutive sell-out weekend events with large crowds and lots of dog lovers with rescue stories of their own. Two Goofy Dogs is available for purchase locally at the Alderwood Barnes & Noble or online. It can also be found at the Edmonds Bookshop.

———

New this year: Taste Edmonds Presents: Day Party at the Old Opera House

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Historic Opera House, 515 Dayton Ave., Edmonds

Taste is keeping the party going all year long. Relive the best weekend of the summer and make some new memories while you enjoy a beer garden, three live music sets (including the beloved Robbie Dee as Elvis), and talk about your favorite cars with your favorite people. This is a 21-plus event and pets are limited to trained service animals only. Find more details about the event and the car show here.

———

Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest Family Festival

Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 16-17

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Edmonds

The Rotary Club of Edmonds is sponsoring this annual fundraiser for local nonprofits. This year the Rotary Club promises an event that is bigger and better than ever; there will be an expanded beer garden, more food trucks and more music. There will be a Pet Parade on Saturday and a Kids Korner with fun activities for the little ones. For more details, visit here.

———

September Author Talks with Sno-Isle Libraries, including Amor Towles

Click the links in the titles to learn more and register for these online events.

Life, Love, Family, and Food: An Author Talk with Lidia Bastianich

4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

You’re invited to an intimate evening with award-winning television host and bestselling author Lidia Bastianich as she talks about her memoir My American Dream: A Life of Love, Family, and Food. As a special bonus, Lidia will preview her newest cookbook Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours: More Than 100 Recipes Made With Love For All Occasions: A Cookbook.

How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most: An Author Talk with Adam Alter

11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20

New York Times bestselling author Adam Alter will chat about his new book Anatomy of a Breakthrough: How to Get Unstuck When It Matters Most. Almost everyone feels stuck in some way; Anatomy of a Breakthrough is the road map we all need to escape our inertia and flourish in the face of friction.

On writing three international bestsellers: An Author Talk with Amor Towles

5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

New York Times bestselling author Amor Towles talks about his incredible body of work. In 2021, The Lincoln Highway debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Sellers List, was a Washington Post Best Book of the Year, and one of Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2021. Towles’ books have sold more than 6 million copies worldwide and have been heralded as irresistible, marvelous, and gorgeously crafted books of beauty.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.