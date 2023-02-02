Art Beat: Movie night, music, ballet and a reading

Art Movie Night at Graphite: ‘Modigliani’

Friday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m.

Gallery at Graphite

202a Main St., Edmonds

The story of Amedeo Modigliani’s bitter rivalry with Pablo Picasso and his tragic romance with painter and art model Jeanne Hebuterne. Movies are free, but donations to the nonprofit Art Start Northwest are appreciated. Suggested donation: $5 for students, children and seniors, $10 for adults. No reservations or tickets necessary.

Make sure to save the date for March Movie Night, Friday, March 10. Graphite will feature a film that ties into their figurative Art Show: NuD.

~ ~ ~ ~

Niyaz featuring Azam Ali to perform at Edmonds Center for the Arts

Saturday, Feb. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

An evolutionary force in contemporary Middle Eastern music, NIYAZ has created a 21st century global trance tradition, seamlessly blending poetry and folk songs from their native Iran and surrounding countries, with rich, acoustic instrumentation and state-of-the-art, modern electronics. A sublime, ever-evolving message is delivered through music that is uplifting and metamorphic. Niyaz is led by front woman, AZAM ALI, whose Iranian heritage and Indian upbringing have formed a bewitching singer of richly textured proportions.

There will be a pre-show talk with the artists before the performance, from 6:30 to 7 p.m.

Get tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Olympic Ballet Theatre presents new works in ‘Debuts’

Credits: Rowan Catel, Elianna Langley, and Taylor Lim in “Til the Mermaid Drags You Under” by Norbert De La Cruz III in the 2022 production of Debuts. Into Dust Photography.

Saturday, Feb. 18, 7 p.m, and Sunday, Feb 19, 5 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) continues its 2022-2023 performance season with DEBUTS in February, presenting new works by contemporary choreographers. This production features From the Dark Land, by Donald Byrd and O.D.D. (Oliver Davis Dances) by Arcadian Broad. “We included DEBUTS in the OBT performance season last year, and we are excited to bring it back with new creative pieces by contemporary choreographers this season,” the ballet said in an announcement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Donald Byrd, the award-winning local choreographer, often referred to as ‘citizen artist,’ and Arcadian Broad, a soloist at The Sarasota Ballet, who mesmerized OBT audiences with his dashing performance as Basilio in our production of Don Quixote. We look forward to delighting our patrons with this celebration of creativity in contemporary ballet.”

This production will include a “Meet the Artists” Q&A session on Saturday, Feb. 18 immediately following the performance. Audience members will have an exciting opportunity to meet both choreographers and learn more about their creative process of bringing new works to life on stage.

Tickets range from $27 to $40 and can be purchased at the OBT website or at the box office by calling 425-774-7570.

~ ~ ~ ~

‘Writing from Land & Sea: A Reading with Jessica Gigot and Liz Kellebrew’ at Edmonds Bookshop

Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. during Art Walk Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop

111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Jessica Gigot is a poet and Skagit Valley sheep farmer who will be reading from her recently published memoir, A Little Bit of Land, at Edmonds Bookshop during Art Walk Edmonds on February 16th. Gigot’s book describes the beauty and the challenge of farming, her love for the land and the journey that led her there. Liz Kellebrew will read from her poetry debut, Water Signs, which she wrote during her ferry rides across the Puget Sound.

You can read more about Jessica Gigot and A Little Bit of Land on her website and about Liz Kellebrew and her poetry here.

To learn more about the events, see the Edmonds Bookshop’s Facebook page or website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.