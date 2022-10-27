Art Beat: Mural unveiling, Tango Lovers at ECA and ‘Elf’ tickets, plus DeMiero JazzFest and Olympic Ballet fundraisers

The fall weather has officially arrived (finally)! Fellow introverts, get excited as you bundle up and hygge; this week’s Art Beat features some virtual events just for you.

Mural unveiling and reception

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Join Art Walk Edmonds at Crow (114 4th Ave. N.) on Nov. 1st from 5-7 p.m. to meet AJ Power, the muralist behind Mural Project Edmonds latest installment: “Returning Home.” Light refreshments will be served courtesy of Crow.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tango Lovers Company brings ‘Volver’ to the ECA

Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Tango Lovers Company, considered one of the best tango show companies in the world — and winner of multiple awards — is coming to the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) on Oct. 28 with its newest production Volver (The Comeback). The cast features World Tango Dance Champions and Grammy award-winning musicians from Argentina and Uruguay. Tickets available here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Tickets to ‘Elf: The Musical’ going fast

Nov. 18-Dec.18 – Thursdays-Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. (18 total performances).

The Driftwood Players are bringing to life a title known the world over. Elf: The Musical is a must-see holiday tradition, based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf. The book is by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised by the elves and unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

Directed by Craig Schieber and featuring the acting talents of Jordan King (Buddy), Sydney Penticuff (Jovi), Ben Fitch (Walter Hobbs), Sydney Kaser (Emily Hobbs), Calvin Stephens (Michael Hobbs), Miki Murray (Deb), Lillie Paries (Manager), Issac Tian (Mr. Greenway), and Eric L. Hartley (Santa Claus). Ensemble characters feature the following actors: Meagan Castillo, Jonathan Olson, Keri Hill, Eric Wu, Erin Carter, Chloe Miller, Jaret Miller, and Olivia Markle. The creative team includes Mark and Nancy Press (music directors), Christopher Puckett (vocal director), Elizabeth Posluns and Laura McFarlane (co-choreographers), Tom Williams (scenic designer), Richard Beckerman (lighting designer), Brian Fletcher (sound designer/production supervisor), Jeffrey Vaughan (sound engineer), Nancy Johnson (properties designer), Melina Boivin and Faye Fattingley (co-costume designers), Jenna McElroy (assistant costume designer), Sean Morrone (stage manager), and Katie Soulé (production manager/managing director).

TICKETS: $28 General Adults (ages 19-59); $25 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online here or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10-plus people are also available.

~ ~ ~ ~

Olympic Ballet Theatre launches new season with autumn auction and costume ball

Sunday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) Autumn Auction and Costume Ball will be held at the Nile Shrine Center in Mountlake Terrace on Sunday, Oct. 29. The event is the ballet company’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Former FOX 13 anchor and reporter Matt Lorch is hosting the event. As a nonprofit, OBT relies on the generous support of donors and sponsors to sustain its operations, and all funds raised will support the season’s productions.

OBT’s 2022-2023 performance season starts with the all-time holiday favorite The Nutcracker in December, spotlights new works in February’s Debuts, brings back the timeless fairytale of The Sleeping Beauty in May, and culminates in an eclectic mix of classical and contemporary ballets in June’s Summer Performance.

Guests can register for the auction and ball here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The DeMiero Jazz Fest presents One FanJAZZtic Event

Online silent auction runs from Sunday, Oct. 30 – Saturday, Nov. 5

Live online event Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

The DeMiero Jazz Festival, which provides local music education for high school students, is hosting a special evening of music and silent auction. The event will feature music by Kim Nazarian, Darmon Meader, Resolve, Cal-Poly Vocal Jazz Ensemble, Pacific Northwest Voices, Edmonds-Woodway High School Mello-Aires, and surprise musical guests. Auction items include musical experiences, fine dining, lovely handcrafted items, sports collectables, exciting experiences and more music.

Click here to register today.

Also be sure to mark your calendar for the DeMiero Jazz Fest, March 2-4, 2023.

~ ~ ~ ~

Graphite seeks artist submissions for 2023 show

Deadline Tuesday, Nov. 1

Figurative artists are offered very few opportunities to exhibit their art in group exhibitions dedicated solely to the human figure. This is your chance to gain exposure for your work. If selected, your artwork will be displayed and for sale in the Graphite galler, a new art facility in downtown Edmonds, as well as on the online gallery on the website during the two-month show.

To complement the NùD show and add buzz, numerous concurrent events at Graphite Art Center are planned, including life drawing sessions with a nude model, life drawing instruction classes, and lectures on the history of the nude in art. This group art show is open to both 2D and 3D artists nationwide.

The online submission form can be found here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Musicians ages 14-21 invited to audition for STG’s More Music @ The Moore

Submission deadline Monday, Dec. 19

Seattle Theater Group (STG) will be selecting the region’s most talented emerging artists spanning a variety of genres to be part of the 22nd Annual More Music @ The Moore (MM@M) on March 24, 2023. As part of the program, young artists receive the opportunity to learn through group collaborations, and by working directly with a nationally recognized music director. This year, Mike Elizondo, a Grammy-winning producer, songwriter and musician returns to lead the program. Elizondo has worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton and Encanto.

All musicians must be between the ages of 14–21 and from any musical style; MM@M is seeking a wide variety of genres, including world, cultural, popular, classical and contemporary music. Bands, ensembles, and soloists are all encouraged to audition.

Check out the Audition FAQs for more information.

Submit an audition video here.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Extraordinary Story of the Founding Mothers of NPR: Author Talk with Lisa Napoli

Online event Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Enjoy Author Talks from the comfort of your own home. Writer, journalist, broadcaster and speaker Lisa Napoli discusses her group biography of the four women whose voices defined NPR. When a pioneering nonprofit called National Public Radio came along in the 1970s, and the door to serious journalism opened a crack, four remarkable women came along and blew it off the hinges. Learn more and register here.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele and singing with The Band LeLe.