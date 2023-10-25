Art Beat: November Author Talks, a pottery sale, tango, choral music, a musical, and free books

November Author Talks: Full house expected for John Stamos Author Talk

Hollywood, Home, Heart, and Healing: A Conversation with Actor John Stamos

5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1

“Full House” star John Stamos leads us through his incredibly moving and vulnerable memoir If You Would Have Told Me.

If you would have told a young John Stamos flipping burgers at his dad’s fast-food joint that one day he’d be a household name and that, at the height of his success, he’d be living alone, divorced, with no kids, he might’ve asked, “You want fries with that?”

~ ~ ~ ~

Get Good with Money and Reach Your Financial Goals with Tiffany “The Budgetnista” Aliche

11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Tiffany Aliche was a successful preschool teacher with a healthy nest egg when a recession and advice from a shady advisor put her out of a job and into a huge financial hole.

As she began to chart the path to her own financial rescue, the outline of her 10-step formula for attaining both financial security and peace of mind began to take shape. These principles have now helped more than one million women worldwide pay off their debt and begin planning for a richer life.

~ ~ ~ ~

Why She Writes – An Afternoon Chat with Joy Harjo, internationally renowned performer, writer, and poet of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation

1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16

United States Poet Laureate and winner of the 2022 Academy of American Poets Leadership Award, Joy Harjo, joins Sno-Isle Libraries for a chat about her most recent memoir, Catching the Light, and to discuss her rewarding life as a writer and poet.

In Catching the Light, Harjo examines the power of words and how poetry summons us toward justice and healing.

~ ~ ~ ~

Power of Women in Science Fiction: Naomi Alderman on Writing Dystopian Worlds

noon Thursday, Nov. 30

Best-selling and award-winning author Naomi Alderman will talk about her new book The Future. This new novel delivers a dazzling tour de force where a handful of friends plot a daring heist to save the world from tech giants.

Martha and Zhen’s worlds are about to collide. While a few billionaires assured of their own safety lead the world to destruction, Martha’s relentless drive and Zhen’s insatiable curiosity could lead to something beautiful or the cataclysmic end of civilization.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sculptors Workshop pottery sale

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; and noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main Street, Edmonds, Rooms 210 and 211

Over 25 artists will be selling unique decorative and functional pottery. Everything from mugs, plates, bowls, platters, vases, to garden art and sculptural pieces will be available for sale. Come meet the artists and find one-of-a-kind handmade pieces — perfect for gifts.

The artists are members of The Sculptors Workshop which has been in existence since 1967 and IS located at the Frances Anderson Center. Visit their studios to see where the art is created.

For more information, visit the Sculptors Workshop’s Facebook page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Piazzolla Extravaganza

3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5

Trinity Lutheran Church & Schools, 6215 196th Street Southwest, Lynnwood

You are invited for an afternoon of lavish tango music by the magnificent Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. Join violinist Begin Nora, cellist Erika Fiebig, and pianist David Horton as they perform arrangements of Piazzolla’s most famous works, including Le Grand Tango, Libertango, Oblivion, and much more! Be enveloped by some of the most rhythmic and alluring music ever composed.

Suggested donation at the door is $10. For information: 425-778-2159 or online here. Suggested donation: $15 adults, $10 for seniors and students, or pay as able.

~ ~ ~ ~

Evergreen Ensemble presents: Grief & Gratitude

• 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Edmonds United Methodist Church, 828 Caspers Street, Edmonds

• 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, Trinity Parish Episcopal Church, 609 8th Avenue, Seattle

Evergreen Ensemble is a recently formed professional choral ensemble that is based and presented its debut performance last April here in Edmonds. On Nov. 11, the ensemble is preparing to launch an inaugural full season for 2023/2024 with another performance in Edmonds, presenting a concert program titled Grief & Gratitude.

The program will seek to explore the relationship between grief and gratitude, and how those two emotional experiences so often exist side by side. The central work is a mass setting by Austrian composer Marcel Tyberg, a promising young composer whose life was cut short by the Holocaust in 1944, and will also feature music by composers Stephen Paulus, Moses Hogan, Jocelyn Hagen, Matthew Emery, Pablo Casals and more.

Led by Artistic Director and Edmonds native David Hendrix, the ensemble will feature a roster of 27 singers from the greater Seattle area and around the country, and will be accompanied by organist Nick Abbott. Performances are on Nov. 11 at 7:00 P.M. at Edmonds United Methodist Church and Nov. 12 at 3:00 P.M. at Trinity Parish Church in Seattle. For tickets and more information please visit their website.

My Edmonds News readers can use the promo code MYEDMONDS10 for a 10% discount on tickets.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Ride the Cyclone,” A Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage Production

Nov. 3-19

Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Avenue West, Lynnwood

In this outlandish story by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, the lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life.

Full of zany, vaudeville-style numbers, as each character pleads for their life, Ride the Cyclone is a gritty, screwed-up comedy, both unsettling and thrilling.

Ride the Cyclone is rated PG-14 and may not be suitable for younger children. For tickets, a parent guide, and more information, go to the Ballyhoo website.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Driven to Espresso”: Pick up a free coffee table book about coffee

Log Cabin Visitor Information Center, 121 5th Avenue North, Edmonds

“Driven to Espresso” is a fascinating chronicle of the mobile part of coffee culture. Ray Weisgerber’s photos perfectly capture a part of the American landscape that is quirky, local-based, and growing. You won’t be able to put it down until you’ve inspected each of the unique buildings. You’ll also enjoy reading about how and why these businesses keep springing up everywhere, and how they manage to stay in business. Get a free copy of the book at the Log Cabin Visitor Information Center.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele.