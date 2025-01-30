Art Beat: “NuDNW,” Author Talks and more this February

“NuDNW” exhibit showcases the beauty and variety of the nude figure in art

Now through March 1, The Gallery at Graphite Art Center, 202a Main St., Edmonds

The history of figurative art is long and glorious, and it continues to this day with the exhibit “NuDNW,” on display at The Gallery at Graphite Art Center. A sequel to the “NuD” exhibit, which opened in January 2023, the current show explores the variety and beauty of the nude figure in art, from the classical to the contemporary in both 2D and 3D works.

The group show “NuDNW” opened on Jan. 11 with a packed house for the opening night reception. Representational in nature, “NuDNW” celebrates the nude figure through a variety of mediums. Grounding this figurative show is a large, 70-inch painting, “Dani’s Dream” by Mark Lanfear, featured on the back wall. Other works include three-dimensional works by David Varnau, Rebecca Ralston and Clara Schmitt.

Artist Charles Fitzgeral was awarded the Curator’s Choice Award for his elegant wood sculpture “Blue Haired Lady.” Honorable Mention awards were given to Joshua Granberg for his classically painted standing nude, “Waiting in Contraposto,” and to Jeanne Chowning for her ink drawings with mixed media.

The Sponsor’s Choice Award was given to Cheri O’Brien for her brightly painted modern interpretations of the iconography of Persephone and Suzanna. Artist awards for the “NuDNW” show were made possible through sponsorship by Joyful Art Fund.

The “NuDNW” exhibit includes over 40 works of art and will be on display through March 1.

~ ~ ~ ~

February Author Talks with Sno-Isle Libraries

How We Create Pandemics, From Our Bodies to Our Beliefs with Smithsonian Curator Sabrina Sholts

11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4

With Smithsonian curator Sabrina Sholts, you can learn how being human increases our pandemic risks and gives us the power to save ourselves.

“The Human Disease: How We Create Pandemics, From Our Bodies to Our Beliefs” travels through history and around the globe to examine how and why pandemics are an inescapable threat of our own making.

~ ~ ~ ~

Dystopian Tropes from an Indigenous Perspective: In Conversation with Waubgeshig Rice

4 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11

Meet author Waubgeshig Rice and chat about his newest book, “Moon of the Turning Leaves,” the highly anticipated sequel to “Moon of the Crusted Snow.”

A decade has passed since a cataclysm thrust the world into anarchy, and Evan Whitesky led his community into remote northern Ontario. As resources dry up, Evan and his daughter lead a small scouting party to discover what kind of life still exists in the South.

~ ~ ~ ~

I Am Nobody’s Slave: An Author Talk with Pulitzer Prize Finalist Lee Hawkins

11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18

Join the library in conversation with journalist and author Lee Hawkins. Listen in as he talks about his family’s legacy, post-enslavement trauma and resilience.

In his riveting memoir, “I Am Nobody’s Slave: How Uncovering My Family’s History Set Me Free,” Hawkins tells the story of one Black family’s pursuit of the American Dream through the impacts of systemic racism and racial violence.

~ ~ ~ ~

RBCC Players present “Coming Late of Age,” a New Work by Peter Gruenbaum

7:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15 at The Bill McLaughlin Theater at Richmond Beach Congregational Church, 1512 N.W.195th St., Shoreline

“Coming Late of Age” tells the story of shy, math-loving Steven. The audience is transported back to his first romantic experiences in college and graduate school. Steven feels awkward and clumsy when the older Steven from the 2020s enters and coaches his younger self on navigating three stages of his life: a relationship that doesn’t happen, a first relationship and a relationship that lasts.

We find out why the older Steven brings back these memories and what he learns from his younger self.

Tickets are available for $12.50 online.

~ ~ ~ ~

Mark your calendar for Sketcher Fest Edmonds 2025, July 19-20

For the third consecutive year, the scenic waterfront town of Edmonds will welcome sketchers from near and far to Sketcher Fest, the premier festival of travel sketchbooks in North America.

On Saturday, July 19, Graphite Arts Center in the heart of Edmonds will host the Sketcher Fest educational activities, including artist talks and outdoor drawing workshops for sketchers of all levels.

On Sunday, July 20, the Edmonds Waterfront Center will host a stellar roster of local, national and international travel sketchers, who will showcase their sketchbooks and share stories about their journeys. Sponsor tables and a bookshop set up by Sketcher Press, the local publishing company that organizes Sketcher Fest, will sell art supplies, books, zines and art prints to inspire your next travel adventure.

To receive ticket information and festival updates, sign up for their mailing list and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.