Art Beat: On stages and pedestals

Spotlight: ‘Matilda the Musical JR.’: A little mischief can change everything

Friday, Aug. 29, 7 p.m. | Saturday, Aug. 30, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Edmonds Heights K-12 Theatre, 23200 100 Ave. W.

“Matilda the Musical JR.” will be performed by students from Edmonds Heights K-12 Performing Arts.

Based on Roald Dahl’s novel “Matilda” and adapted from the full-length musical, “Matilda the Musical JR.” tells the story of a gifted girl with a vivid imagination and psychokinetic powers who dares to stand up for what is right and rewrites her own destiny.

Unloved by her selfish parents and terrorized by the tyrannical headmistress Miss Trunchbull, Matilda finds encouragement in her kind teacher, Miss Honey. As the injustices around her grow, Matilda sets out to take a stand. Will her cleverness and courage be enough to withstand the reign of the cruel Miss Trunchbull?

“One of my favorite moments early in the show is when Matilda sings, ‘Even if you are little, you can do a lot,’” said Drew Cohen, president and CEO of Music Theatre International. “It’s a powerful reminder for each of us, tall and small, to take ownership in how we can create our reality.”

“Through the process of putting on this musical, these students are doing just that,” Cohen added. “They are joining together and working hard to create this extraordinary event for their community. We think they deserve a standing ovation for all their work.”

“Matilda The Musical JR.” features a book by Dennis Kelly, and music and lyrics are by Tim Minchin. The original production opened in London’s West End in 2011 and premiered on Broadway in 2013, earning seven Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and five Tony Awards, including Best Book of a Musical.

“Matilda the Musical JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, visit MTI.

Spotlight: Meet the Artists reception

Tuesday, Sept. 16, 6-8 p.m.

Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

The Lynnwood Event Center at The District invites you to their “Meet the Artists” reception, an evening showcasing the art exhibit, “Pacific Northwest Perspectives: Creations by Northwest Designer Craftartists.”

Guests are invited to meet and mingle with featured artists and fellow art enthusiasts while enjoying live music, complimentary small bites and refreshments from the bar. Several artists will speak and answer questions throughout the evening, offering insight into their creative process and the stories behind their work. A fun activity will also be available for kids who attend with their families.

Spanning an array of mediums, “Pacific Northwest Perspectives” highlights the vibrant creativity and diversity of fine craft in the region. Visitors can expect to see works in carved wood, stoneware, Icelandic wool, terracotta, watercolor, crochet fiber, kiln-formed glass, basketry willows, recycled plastic, soldered found tin and more. All pieces on display will be available for purchase.

FASTSIGNS of North Seattle sponsors this exhibit.

Spotlight: Auditions for ‘Orlando’

Auditions: Oct. 6-7, 7-10 p.m.

Performances: Nov. 20-22, 7:30 p.m. | Nov. 22-23, 2 p.m. (special sensory-friendly performance Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.)

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W.

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College will present “Orlando” by Sarah Ruhl, adapted from the novel by Virginia Woolf and directed by Rachel Klem.

“Orlando” is a theatrical journey through time and gender, following the protagonist, Orlando, as they transition from a nobleman in the 16th century to a woman in the 20th century. The play explores themes of identity, gender fluidity and the passage of time, with Orlando experiencing life across centuries and genders.

Auditions for “Orlando” will be held at the Black Box Theatre. For more information, contact blackboxtheatre@edmonds.edu.

This week in the arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art exhibits, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Third Thursday Art Walk

Aug. 21 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday, participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists. Come do something AWEsome!

ArtWorks opens their studios

Thursday, Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.

201 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds

ArtWorks Edmonds is throwing open its doors to the public this summer. ArtWorks artists will take part in the August Art Walk Edmonds (AWE). Artists will demonstrate various art mediums, as well as show and sell their artwork.

Friday Jazz with the Edmonds Honor Jazz Ensemble

Aug. 22, 6-7 p.m.

Main Street Commons, 558 Main St., Edmonds

Don’t miss this evening of vibrant brass and swingin’ jazz. The Edmonds Honor Jazz Ensemble is a summer program directed by Jake Bergevin, featuring a dynamic mix of current students and alumni from the Edmonds School District. The Honor Jazz Band will conclude and will be followed by the Friday Nite Jazz Series.

Bring a folding chair and settle in for a jazzy summer evening.

Watch on YouTube.

Photo by Gladys Jones.

Stacy Jones Band

Saturday, Aug. 23, 6-9 p.m.

Salish Sea Boathouse Taproom, 180 West Dayton St., Edmonds

The Stacy Jones Band, a Northwest group, is composed of multi- award winners Stacy Jones, (vocals, harmonica, guitar and keys), her father Tom Jones on bass, Rick J. Bowen on drums and Eric Rice on guitar. The band delivers classic blues honesty infused with rock power and a touch of Americana flair.

Watch on YouTube and listen here.

‘A Decade of Rediscovery: Cascadia Art Museum’s Tenth Anniversary’

Aug. 27-Nov. 3

Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Ave. S., #E, Edmonds

To mark its tenth anniversary, Cascadia Art Museum presents “A Decade of Rediscovery: Cascadia Art Museum’s Tenth Anniversary,” an exhibition celebrating a decade of exhibitions that have uncovered the lost history of Northwest visual art.

Reflecting the depth and diversity of creative expression in the Northwest, the exhibition includes painting, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics and design objects, documenting the region’s rich cultural history.

Watercolor for relaxation

Sept. 10, 6:30-8 p.m., 10:30-12 p.m.

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

$45 + $10 supply fee; register here

This class is designed to help you slow down and connect with the calming process of painting. Begin with a few warm-up exercises, followed by a 10-minute guided visualization to help you fully relax. Then, using watercolor and intuition, focus on painting as a way to quiet the mind.

Instructor Missy will share watercolor techniques, painting tips and basic color theory along the way.

A $10 supply fee covers the use of professional watercolor paints, paper and brushes. No watercolor experience is necessary. This class emphasizes mindfulness and process over product.

Questions? Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org

Draw & Sketch sessions

Sep. 19-Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Sep. 20-Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. for teens (ages 14-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206, Edmonds

Register here

Join a fun, low-pressure 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration.

Open to all skill levels from total beginners to seasoned sketchers. The instructor, Andrew, will provide premium pencils and paper. Feel free to bring your favorite erasers or a sharpener.

Experience ‘Tools: Form and Function’

Ongoing through Oct. 4

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

“Tools: Form and Function” brings together artists who explore the design, symbolism and cultural resonance of everyday tools. The group exhibition invites viewers to reconsider these everyday objects as a medium for creativity and transformation.

Welcome to our new arts writer Nahlline Gouin!

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.