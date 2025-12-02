Art Beat Review: ‘Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol’ charming and full of surprises

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Showtimes: Nov. 28-Dec. 21, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds (at Firdale Village)

Ages: 13+ (mild cartoon violence and snuff use)

Tickets

Under the spirited direction of Eric Lewis, The Phoenix Theatre continues its 18th season with a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic. Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol, written by Arthur M. Jolly, brings the familiar ghosts back to Victorian London. Rather than centering on Ebenezer Scrooge, Jolly shifts the spotlight to his long-suffering housekeeper: Mrs. Dilber, who sets off on a past, present and future adventure of her own.

My Neighborhood News was on the scene for opening weekend. As my guest and I entered the lobby, a miniature vintage village was artfully arranged throughout, hinting at the world to come. Inside, patrons settled into their seats quickly in anticipation. Onstage, set decorator Susan Connors constructs a town square of half-timbered façades, cast-iron-trimmed doors and an ambiguous patchwork curtain whose purpose is only revealed as the action unfolds.

A toy mouse scurries across the stage and soon the actors burst into view in full spirit — chimney sweeps, chestnut vendors, matches for sale — all selling their wares in lively Cockney accents, guided by dialect coach Grace Helmcke. The result is a flurry of the day’s hustle and bustle, and it draws the audience straight into the story.

Melanie Calderwood grounds the production as Mrs. Dilber, her timing precise, her physicality clever and her exasperation believable. She spars effortlessly with the talking doorknob (BJ Smyth), whose farcical performance keeps the audience bursting with laughter.

The patchwork curtain slides to reveal Mrs. Dilber’s (Calderwood) modest bedchamber. She greets Marley (also BJ Smyth), clad in chains and ledgers, with “Oo’s you was then?” — a line Calderwood delivers with the cheeky pragmatism that defines her character. The interplay between Mrs. Dilber and Marley is lively and creative; their comedic timing is so attuned that their exchanges draw big laughs from the audience.

The Cratchits — Belinda Cratchit (Ines Kreitlein), Emily Cratchit (Ingrid Sanai Buron), Bob Cratchit (Jag), Peter Cratchit (Jaret Miller), Martha Cratchit (Karli Reinbold), and Tiny Tim (Ian L. Wright and Jay Jenkins), an actor inexplicably dressed like the lead singer of The Cure and a baby bundled in a blanket serving as a comic prop — are hilarious together.

Bob Cratchit (Jag) brings warmth and quick wit, while Emily Cratchit (Buron) earns laughs through her physical comedy and the care she brings to the role. Peter Cratchit (Miller, in his first performance with The Phoenix Theatre) channels the charm of silent comedy with expressive reactions and quick comedic exchanges. The first Tiny Tim, played by Jenkins, is engaging and hilarious and completely unpredictable.

The three ghosts are as delightful as Mrs. Dilber herself, reacting to her no-nonsense interruptions, including her insistence on the right to beautiful bed curtains. The first ghost, Christmas Past (Karli Reinbold), appears with warmth and subtle snappishness. Christmas Present (James Lynch) embodies joy with a Scottish accent, long flowy red hair and a festive light-up torch. Lynch’s farcical energy elicits consistent laughter. (Jag) appears as the ghost of Christmas Future, Grim Reaper style and full of physical comedy that keeps the audience in stitches, prompting Mrs. Dilber to exclaim, “Wat about ‘is ‘ousekeepa?!”

Scrooge appears only briefly as Young Scrooge (Wight), bringing an unbeknownst wide-eyed innocence to the role.

The ensemble, with many taking on multiple roles (see below), keeps the story in constant motion.

Mrs. Dilber : Melanie Calderwood

Doorknob, Marley, Jekyll : BJ Smyth

Emily Cratchit, Rose, Abigail : Ingrid Sanai Buron

Young Belle, Match Girl, Belinda Cratchit : Ines Kreitlein

Christmas Past, Clara, Martha Cratchit : Karli Reinbold

Bob Cratchit, Christmas Future, Chimney Sweep : Jag

Christmas Present, Flan Thropist : James Lynch

Young Scrooge, Sweet Tiny Tim, Chestnut Vendor : Ian L. Wight

Topper, Peter Cratchit, Benny Factor : Jaret Miller

Mrs. Fezziwig, Cratchit Child : Kiera Stevens

And when the ensemble revolts, marching up the side steps of the theater with pickets in hand, the moment is completely uproarious.

A scene in which Match Girl (Kreitlein) mimics Tiny Tim is extremely funny. Another standout is when an upright bed rolls onstage, revealing a comic back and forth between Mr. Cratchit (Jag) and Mrs. Cratchit (Buron) as they bicker over Tiny Tim’s late-night adventures.



Bell chimes, owl hoots, a blizzard and cat sounds add playful touches to the production. Felicia Hallenbeck’s graphic design enhances the magical transitions with glittery time warps, while the costumes by Dorothea Koetje offer both Victorian period authenticity and versatility, supporting the cast’s rapid character changes.

Mrs. Dilber’s Christmas Carol is clever, charming and full of surprises. I highly recommend making the trip to The Phoenix Theatre to see it.