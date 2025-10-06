Art Beat review: The Phoenix Theatre presents ‘Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster’

The Phoenix Theatre, 9673 Firdale Ave. (Firdale Village)

Showtimes: Oct. 3-26, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets

On a ghoulish, full-moon October weekend, The Phoenix Theater welcomed audiences into its intimate space for its 18th season opener of Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster.

Twinkling lights, castle decor, red velvet furniture and a Halloween playlist – featuring songs like “The Purple People Eater,” “I Put a Spell on You” and “Weird Science” – set the mood for this horror-comedy production.

Directed by Renée Gilbert – her fifth show – and written by Albert Green, Ms. Frankenstein’s Monster is a snappy farce inspired by the classic Mary Shelley tale. We find ourselves in a world where fame and football ricochet and gender dynamics are high-voltage, sparking consistent laugh-out-loud moments. My Edmonds News was on the scene to experience Saturday night’s theatrical flair firsthand.

Cashing in on the family business of monster-making, Baron Frankenstein, played by Keith Remon, finds his stitched-up creation isn’t booking late-night TV anymore. Remon is wickedly witty as the brother with the mischievous gleam.

His sister, Ms. Frankenstein, played by Codie Wyatt, grounds the show as the bold protagonist. Glamorous and sharp, she has her own vision for a new type of monster: A dazzling feminist icon.

As the siblings race to out-create one another, comedic chaos erupts in a showdown of steel versus plastic, brawn versus beauty and brains challenging patriarchal norms.

“Making a monster is like making a sponge cake,” says Ms. Frankenstein (Codie Wyatt). “You never know how it’s going to turn out.”

The cast is clearly having a blast with this material, and the audience feels it. Erin Hobbs shines as Joan/Miss Monster, an eccentric and savvy monster, infusing the role with playful sparkle.

James Lynch’s Monster (also Mr. Schmidt) delivers slapstick laughs with his lurches and grunts, spot-on physical comedy that adds a nostalgic nod to classic gothic-themed sitcoms.

Ian L. Wight’s dual roles as Mayor and Inspector bring sharp physical comedy. His Inspector costume is hilarious.

The ensemble shines as well with Kim Anthony as Emma/Mrs. Dorf and Rachel Walters as Marie/Mrs. Elgin. Melanie Calderwood brings humor and heart to Cybil, a loyal, charming and funny sidekick à la Igor.

Rita Baxter as Agatha Twisty is a fast-talking, witty crime writer who keeps the pace lively. Susan Connors as Dr. Frauline plays a female doctor who pushes the boundaries of science with brilliant scene-stealing expressions, delivering the line “We’ll use pre-formed plastic!”

One of the many standout moments came when Erin Hobbs (Miss Monster) and James Lynch (Monster) practiced a football scenario across the stage with music accelerating to match the fast-paced action. The scene was silly and perfectly captured the essence of the characters, er, monsters.

The set is designed with efficiency and a Transylvania twist, transforming the Phoenix’s small stage into a castle living room complete with a swinging bookcase, a painting featuring a nefarious Mona Lisa effect, and an array of castle props like candelabras, tapestries and swords.

Props and costumes are artistically detailed, conveying character through style, color and fabric while leaning into classic horror camp. The theatre’s intimate size works in the play’s favor, pulling the audience right into the hilarious madness.

The music shifts seamlessly from thunder to suspense to pull-cord bell sounds to a touch of organ music…setting the mood to playful Halloween kitsch and putting a big smile on the audience’s faces.

Director Renée Gilbert keeps the show moving briskly, fully embracing the play’s silliness with engaging storytelling. “This show is a goofy farce – silly, irreverent, and perfect for an audience ready to laugh,” Gilbert said. “And I freaking love this cast. They are making the show far better than I ever could, bringing such brilliant, funny ideas to the table.”

This wickedly funny farce delivers exactly what you want in October: Thrills, laughs and a monster or two. It’s the kind of local theater experience that reminds us why supporting the arts close to home truly matters.

The production is rated PG (brief flashing lights at the start of the play) and is recommended for ages 12 and up.