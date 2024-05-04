Art Beat review: ‘The Savannah Sipping Society’ will leave you in stitches

May 3-19, Wade James Theatre, 950 Main St., Edmonds

In this delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy, four unique Southern women — all grappling with the monotony of their day-to-day lives — are drawn together by fate and an impromptu happy hour and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years. Over six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment—and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

Prepare to be thoroughly entertained by The Savannah Sipping Society, a character-driven comedy that feels like a sitcom. It’s no wonder, considering the writing team behind it. Jones, Hope and Wooten, the masterminds behind the hit TV series The Golden Girls, have once again crafted a story that is sure to leave you in stitches.

The play revolves around four protagonists. Randa Covington, played by Rita Baxter, is a career-focused single woman who finds herself unexpectedly jobless. Randa is a no-nonsense hostess with the mostest. According to Randa, “One must approach life from a logical point of view. It’s my mantra.” She opens the show with a hilarious monologue about how she ended up at her first hot yoga class. At the class, she meets two other single women. Dot Haigler (Melody Mistlin) retired to Savannah with her husband, who died shortly after their move. She is the sweetheart of the cast who enjoys reading large-print romance novels. Marlafaye Mosley, played by a hilarious Dawn Cornell, is someone who Randa says “you’d want by your side in a bar fight.” Many of the show’s one-line zingers come from Marlafaye. A personal favorite was, “When my house gets dirty, I just turn off the lights!”

The three make plans to have drinks at Randa’s, where they are joined by energetic makeup artist Jinx Jenkins, played by Kristen McCory, who decides to help the three by serving as their life coach.

Immerse yourself in the world of The Savannah Sipping Society with its cozy and inviting setting. Most of the action takes place on Randa’s veranda, which was beautifully created by the talented production team. The yellow house is adorned with wicker porch furniture, flower baskets and twinkling lights, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Don’t miss the fantastic bar cart!

The cast had fantastic chemistry, and they worked through the perennial issue: “How do you find stuff to do, and how do you find people to do it with you?” Through the ups and downs, the audience felt like they were a part of the magic, and when the drinks started pouring, they, too, wished for “maybe a smidge more.”

Tickets for The Savannah Sipping Society are in high demand, priced at $25-$28. Some shows have already sold out, so secure your seats now.

Content warning: This production contains some mild adult themes and is best suited for ages teen-plus.

Run time: Approximately two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.

— By Elizabeth Murray