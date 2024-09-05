Art Beat: Revving engines, raising steins and more

Put your pedal to the metal at the 2024 Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, new Hot Rod Hangout with live music, 5th Avenue North and Bell Street, Edmonds

The annual Edmonds Classic Car & Motorcycle Show is back, and it’s bigger than ever. Meander through downtown Edmonds and admire over 250 of the coolest classic vehicles. With a perfect weather forecast, it’s an ideal day to bring the whole family and soak up the fun.

Visit the new Hot Rod Hangout at 5th and Bell for a beer garden and live tunes featuring Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis, Under the Puddle and One Love Bridge.

~ ~ ~ ~

Oktoberfest fun for all!

3 – 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, and noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Edmonds Civic Playfield, 598 Edmonds St., Edmonds

Celebrate fall in true Bavarian style at the Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest. This lively family festival offers something for everyone: a beer garden, live music, a Kids Korner and even a pet parade. The fun kicks off Friday afternoon and continues through Saturday. Check out the full schedule and all the details here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Driftwood invites you to check in to Murder Inn

Sept. 13 – Oct. 6, Wade James Theater, 950 Main St., Edmonds

Written by Howard Voland and Keith McGregor. Directed by David Alan Morrison.

Get ready for a thrilling night at Murder Inn! Take a trip to New England’s Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated 18th-century inn supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists on a tour, Ghosts and Ghouls of New England is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley. What looks to be an unpleasant and uncomfortable detour soon turns into a night of mayhem and madness as knives begin to pop up… in the most unexpected places. As the storm builds and the body count rises, the survivors try to figure out “who done it.” And even more important – who’s next?

Content warning: This production is appropriate for all audiences; however, it contains some mild adult themes, weapons and alcohol, as well as references to the supernatural.

The show runs for two hours with a 15-minute intermission.

Tickets run for $25 – $28. Get yours here!

~ ~ ~ ~

Evergreen Ensemble opens Season with LITURGY

7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, Trinity Lutheran Church, 6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Evergreen Ensemble is thrilled to open the 2024-25 season with LITURGY, featuring Benedict Sheehan’s Grammy-nominated piece, the Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, featuring basso profundo Glenn Miller and solo performances from bassist Jason Thoms, baritone Harrison Hintzsche, and alto Sarra Sharif Doyle.

Drawing on the tradition of the great Russian liturgy settings by Rachmaninoff, Gretchaninov and Tchaikovsky, this landmark work from Benedict is majestic, intimate, grand, mystical and everything in between. It’s a piece of music that certainly deserves to be heard in person, and the musicians of Evergreen Ensemble are looking forward to offering that opportunity to audiences in the Seattle area.

Tickets are available now here. My Edmonds News readers can enjoy 30% off using the code LITURGY30.

~ ~ ~ ~

Book Launch Celebration for Mary Lou Sanelli’s In So Many Words

6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S, Edmonds

Author Mary Lou Sanelli will be the featured guest at the Edmonds Bookshop during the Art Walk in September. The event will be a launch celebration for her brand new book, In So Many Words, a collection of essays about life in the Northwest.

Sanelli is the author of Every Little Thing, a collection of essays that was nominated for a 2022 Washington State Book Award and a Pacific Northwest Book Award. Her other titles include poetry, fiction, nonfiction and a children’s book. She is also a professional speaker and a master dance teacher. She has written a column for Seattle’s Pacific Publishing Newspapers for fifteen years and contributed to The Seattle Times, NPR, the Kitsap Sun and the Bainbridge Islander. You can read more about her and her writing on her website.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.