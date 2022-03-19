Art Beat: Scholarships and education opportunities for aspiring artists, musicians

Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation extends art student scholarship application deadline to March 28

The Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation offers scholarships to students who will be pursuing college work in the visual arts. Students must live within the boundaries of the Edmonds School District and graduate from High school in 2022, or be Edmonds Community College students enrolled in the Visual Arts curriculum with clear intent to utilize their art in their work or continue to a four-year college degree. The total amount of scholarships granted will be $35,000. Amount granted for each scholarship will depend on the quality of the application and the number of candidates. Apply now for this fantastic opportunity!

Cascade Symphony offers scholarships to area high school music students

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 will be awarded by the Cascade Symphony Orchestra to qualified high school senior music students from the Edmonds, Mukilteo, Northshore and Shoreline school districts.

Scholarship applicants must plan to continue their musical studies in college, but don’t have to major in music. There is an audition in the form of a five-minute recording of their finest playing – with or without accompaniment – performing pieces that best showcase their technical proficiency and musicality. Applications and audition recordings are accepted electronically. For instructions on how to apply click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 1st.

Music teacher leads by example for remote students, receiving a composition award from home

Music teacher, composer and Edmonds resident Conner Eisenmenger was selected as a winner of the 2022 ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers award for his original composition, “Choice Paralysis.” The winning submission was recorded at the same desk that Eisenmenger uses to teach his kindergarten through 12th-grade music students at the Federal Way Public Schools Internet Academy, the first virtual public school in Washington state, founded in 1996.

“Choice Paralysis” was composed as a commentary on the unique needs of students learning in an online space, the challenges they face in organizing their day to day lives, and the duty of educators to adapt their support to empower online learners. Eisenmenger runs the Beat Lab Music Production Club at the Internet Academy for students interested in composition and songwriting.

“Choice Paralysis” can be heard and downloaded here.

Free music lessons to celebrate 8th annual Teach Music Week

The 8th Annual Teach Music Week will be celebrated Monday, March 21 through Sunday, March 27. This year, over 1,000 locations in 15 countries will participate including the U.S., Australia, Canada, Chile, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started. Teach Music Week also invites public, private and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes.

To find a location near you, or to sign up for an online free lesson, check out the website.

— By Rachel Gardner

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local Edmonds moms.