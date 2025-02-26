Art Beat: St. Patrick’s Day spirit, mini masterpieces and folk dance fun

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish dance open house

1-1:30 p.m. (4 to 6-year-olds), 1:45-2:15 (7 to 12-year-olds), Saturday, March 8, Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance, 6121 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood

The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with free, open Irish dancing classes for all ages. Step into the world of rhythm and tradition with this experience for youth.

“Irish dancing is a tradition going back generations but was elevated in direct rebellion against English oppression. It became an integral part of Irish identity, and after the rise of Riverdance–which comes to Seattle in May–became a beloved dance form worldwide for all individuals, regardless of Irish heritage,” said head teacher and owner Lauren Carroll-Bolger.

At the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing, dancers experience the harmony between traditional Irish music and dance and learn about the dance’s traditional, artistic and competitive aspects. This open house welcomes our community to experience Irish culture in America for St. Patrick’s Day. Participation is free, but registration is required.

Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.

~ ~ ~ ~

Gallery North’s annual Small Works Show

Show Runs March 1 – 30; Reception 1-4 p.m., Saturday, March 8, Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds

Gallery North presents its annual Small Works Show, a juried invitational that transforms the small into something spectacular. From March 1-30, immerse yourself in an exhibition that defies the limits of size. The show features 135 meticulously curated pieces, each no larger than 154 square inches.

This year’s show brings together the talents of 70 distinguished artists from across the nation, each contributing their unique voice to this compact collection of creativity. From intricate details to powerful compositions, these small works offer a window into the vast world of artistic expression.

An exclusive reception and awards ceremony will take place on March 8th. You can meet some artists and celebrate the pieces that capture the jurors’ attention.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. On March 20 from 5-8 p.m., embrace the energy of the Third Thursday Artwalk. Enjoy an evening strolling through downtown Edmonds as you explore art while engaging in conversations with fellow art enthusiasts.

Whether you’re an avid collector or a curious newcomer, the Small Works Show promises to leave a lasting impression. Gallery North, in operation since 1961, continues its mission to promote established and emerging artists in downtown Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

Allspice Band plays at Sno-King Folk Dance

7-9 p.m., Wednesday, March 26, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W, Lynnwood

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club is delighted to present Allspice Band at their Spring Fling party on Wednesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. There will be dances of all kinds from around the world, including no-partner dances, couple dances and a few set dances. Bring snacks if you can.

Also, join any Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. when they will be dancing up a storm and teaching something most nights. Corrido, a Mexican couple dance, and Trip to Bavaria, which is a Scottish set, will be featured this month. You don’t need to bring a partner.

7-9 p.m. Saturday, March 8, is the club’s regular Second Saturday party.

6:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, is set teaching night.

On Wednesday, March 19, from 6:30 to 7 p.m., the Sno-King Folk Dance will start an early class for new dancers before the regular program. Tickets are $8, but first-time visitors are free. To learn more, visit the Sno-King Folk Dance website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Save the date for the 4th Annual Edmonds Jazz Walk

Saturday, June 7 marks the fourth annual Edmonds Jazz Walk. This music festival in downtown Edmonds features jazz bands performing at multiple venues. Stay tuned for more details.

~ ~ ~ ~

Congratulations to Erica Miner for the Independent Press Award

The Independent Press Award (IPA), one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers and illustrators, recognized “Overture to Murder: A Julia Kogan Opera Mystery” by Erica Miner as a distinguished favorite in the mystery category.

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.

Visit the IPA’s website to see this year’s list of Distinguished Favorites.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.