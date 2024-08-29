Art Beat: Step into September with Plein Air Paint Out, world dancing and musical grooves

Announcing the third annual Cole Gallery Edmonds & Beyond Plein Air Paint Out

5 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Sep. 14, Cole Gallery, 107 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

From Aug.28- Sept. 9, 45 local and nationally renowned artists will paint Edmonds, Kingston and the islands of Washington. Throughout the paint-out, artists will find choice spots around the town, beaches, and parks in Edmonds and beyond. Set up with their easels, paint, and canvas, they will capture scenes on location. Each year, the event offers a new “beyond” area for artists to paint; this year, they may paint from any island in Washington state.

The result will be a spectacular show featuring a range of subjects from small-town cityscapes and marinas to dramatic landscapes and ocean beaches. Combined, the artists will create well over 100 paintings during the 12-day period, which will be on display and for sale at Cole Gallery.

“We are excited that in addition to 30 regional artists this year, we will have 15 artists from out of state who have heard about the paint-out and are traveling to our area, many who have never been to Edmonds before,” said Denise Cole, owner of Cole Gallery. “We love the sense of community this event fosters, both from artists who gather and paint together as well as for art lovers in our community who relish seeing their favorite places in Edmonds captured as art.”

On Sept. 14, there will be a Quick Draw event from 9 a.m. to noon, during which artists will be challenged to create paintings from start to finish in only three hours. These paintings will be displayed, and the winner will receive $250. That evening, Cole Gallery will host the show’s opening gala, artist’s reception, and awards ceremony, with art awards totaling over $2,250. The public is invited to attend and join in celebrating the art of Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club to host weekly dances from around the world

7 – 9 p.m., Wednesdays in September, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Step onto the dance floor for an evening filled with music and movement from around the world. The fun kicks off with dance requests, a short lesson, and a lively program featuring a mix of couple, line, set and individual dances. Whether you’re into classic rhythms like 3/4 and 4/4 or enjoy the challenge of 7/8 and 9/8, there’s something for everyone.

This September, explore the dances of Belgium, Scotland, Greece, and Turkey and refresh your steps in other styles.

Don’t miss the club’s monthly party on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7-9 p.m. Bring finger food snacks to share and enjoy an evening with no teaching — just pure fun!

The club requests a donation of $8; members are $6. First-time visitors are free. For information, call 425-610-9393 and leave a message, check the website, or email here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Skandia Folk Dance Society invites the community to an evening of dance

7:30 – 10:30 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Would you care to dance? Harry Khamis and Pat Pi will teach a fun dance, Hambopolska med Vals från Järvsö, from Hälsingland, Sweden. As the name implies, this dance has two parts: a hambo and a reverse waltz. The transitions between the two parts will be taught thoroughly. To see a demonstration video, click here.

Duet Friends, a band featuring two artists, Marissa Villemain and Phil Wilkinson, will perform live music. Their lively tunes and harmonies will pull you out onto the dance floor.

Entrance is $15; $10 for Skandia members.

~ ~ ~ ~

Get tickets to see the ECA Season Opener, the Rebirth Brass Band

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, ECA, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is excited to welcome the Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band. Rebirth Brass Band has been a true New Orleans institution since 1983. From playing the streets of the French Quarter to festivals and stages all over the world, RBB upholds the tradition of brass bands while also extending themselves into the realms of funk and hip-hop to create their signature sound.

Tickets for the Rebirth Brass Band event are available for purchase at the ECA website. Prices range from $18 – $61.

~ ~ ~ ~

ECA’s Community Focus — Enjoy a free matinee with Quinteto Latino

2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, ECA, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds

ECA is pleased to announce the addition of an exciting FREE community matinee to our fall programming: Quinteto Latino.

Quinteto Latino is a San Francisco Bay area classical wind quintet melding the vibrant colors and vigorous rhythms of Latin American music with the sumptuous voices of the wind quintet. Founded in 2004, the ensemble is devoted to expanding the boundaries of classical music through performance and advocacy of work exclusively created by Latinx composers. Their commissioning, mentoring, and educational initiatives are focused on accessibility & relevancy of BIPOC classical music in pursuit of inspiring audiences across cultural, class, and ethnic lines. Commissioning new work by Latinx artists is integral to Quinteto Latino’s effort to diversify the wind quintet repertoire.

This community matinee, “Raices de Nuestra Musica/Our Musical Roots,” dives into traditional Latin music and explores native songs, music, and languages from five countries represented on stage. This is an interactive musical journey where audience members learn about the art of wind instruments and engage with artists on stage through rhythm, melody, and repetition.

While this event is free, registration is required to attend.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.