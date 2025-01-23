Art Beat: Stories behind the lens, film club and global guitar music

“The Light & Shade That Made My Name: Celebrating BIPOC Women Behind the Camera”

The exhibit runs Jan. 21 to June 20, with a Meet the Artists reception from 6- 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 15, at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

“The Light and Shade That Made My Name: Celebrating BIPOC Women Behind the Camera” is a photography exhibit showcasing the works of eight BIPOC women artists. Through their unique lenses, these photographers explore themes of identity, culture, resilience and beauty, offering a personal and diverse perspective on the world around us. This collection celebrates the artistry and vision of BIPOC women, amplifying their voices and stories in contemporary photography.

The photographers displaying their work for this exhibit are Magda Barco, Tasha Goodwin, Catherine Johns, Homeira Karamlou, Kanch Kovalam, Angela Ledyard, Sunita Martini and Jacqueline Oh.

The Lynnwood Event Center at The District welcomes you to the free April 15 “Meet the Artists” reception.

Guests can meet and mingle with talented artists and fellow art enthusiasts while enjoying live music, sampling complimentary small bites, and sipping refreshments from the bar. Throughout the evening, some photographers will speak and answer questions about their experiences and the stories behind their work.

From thought-provoking perspectives to striking imagery, “The Light & Shade That Made My Name” captures a wide range of themes that celebrate the depth and diversity of photographic art.

Register for the reception here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Author event with Michael N. McGregor and Gene Openshaw

6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 30, Edmonds Bookshop, 111 5th Ave. S., Edmonds

Edmonds Bookshop will host an author event with Michael N. McGregor for his brand-new novel The Last Grand Tour (2025, Korza Books). McGregor spent over a decade leading Americans through Europe before and after the fall of the Berlin Wall. In addition to working with Rick Steves, he ran his own smaller company Halcyon Tours.

One of the many people he met in his travels was the poet Robert Lax, who became the subject of his first book Pure Act. A former professor, McGregor lives in Seattle. In Edmonds, he hosts the Cascadia Writers-in-Conversation series monthly at the Cascadia Art Museum and curates the website Writing the Northwest. Also, as an experienced journalist, McGregor brings all his talents to this romantic travel adventure.

Book synopsis: “All Joe Newhouse wants is to reach Venice. Since the fall of the Berlin Wall, he’s been guiding Americans through the mythic lands of Europe’s Romantic past. Now, with his marriage crumbling and his business failing, he faces one last 10-day trip with a group that doesn’t want to be there, and an alluring woman might save his life or tip it toward madness. An adventure story set among Europe’s most beautiful landscapes, The Last Grand Tour is filled with romance, conflict, and the revelations of secrets that turn a simple tour into a web of relationships, betrayals, and kindled desire.”

Gene Openshaw, author of Michelangelo at Midlife, composer and travel expert, will join Michael as his conversation partner for this event. All are welcome for an enjoyable evening at Edmonds Bookshop.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join the movie club

1:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, Edmonds Theater, 415 Main St., Edmonds

Introducing the In Real Life Movie Club (IRL Movie Club), an in-person movie club for people to gather regularly, connect with their local community and explore trending topics through the lens of independent film. By joining the club, you’re saying yes to supporting local arthouse theaters, building community around film, creating more vibrant conversations about our society and helping to fund the work of independent film creators.

“It’s like a book club, but instead, it is a movie club,” said Edmonds Theater owner Stephanie Mayo. “What I am excited about is that it will promote civil discourse, which is one of the missions of The Edmonds Theater.”

The club will release independent films quarterly. Following each movie, a “host” will offer guiding questions to encourage the patrons to participate in a lively discussion about the movie.

The first film will be The Thinking Game, which takes you on a fascinating journey into the heart of DeepMind, one of the world’s leading AI labs, as it strives to unravel the mysteries of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

When you become a member, tickets are only $5. All you have to do is sign up. Future events will likely take place on weekend afternoons. Don’t want to commit to the club but still want to see The Thinking Game? Non-member tickets are available for $8.

~ ~ ~ ~

International Guitar Night and a free pre-show talk

Pre-show 6 p.m., IGN 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 9, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., Edmonds,

International Guitar Night is the world’s premier touring guitar festival. Each show brings together innovative acoustic guitarists to exchange musical ideas in a public concert. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, this year’s IGN features all-time favorite Lulo Reinhardt alongside Alexandra Whittingham, Niwel Tsumbu and Sonke Meinen.

An engaging free pre-show talk will feature arts administrator and musician August Denhard in conversation with the International Guitar Night artists. This 45-minute discussion will offer a deep dive into each artist’s background, training and how their cultures have shaped their style of playing.

This intimate conversation promises to deepen your understanding and appreciation of the guitar in all its forms. It is the perfect precursor to the evening presentation of the 25th Anniversary of International Guitar Night.

While this discussion is free, registration is required. Patrons who have tickets for the 7:30 p.m. presentation of International Guitar Night must also register for the pre-show talk if they wish to attend.

Get IGN tickets (ranging from $18 – $61) here. As of publication, there are several left from each price tier.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.