Art Beat: Student theater and spring art bloom in Edmonds

Edmonds Heights K-12’s musical theatre program advanced actors present “Hadestown – Teen Edition”

May 9-18, Edmonds Heights K-12 Theatre, 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

This folk opera follows two intertwining love stories–that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone. Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Inspired by classic American folk music traditions and vintage New Orleans jazz, Anaïs Mitchell’s beguiling sung-through musical pits industry against nature, doubt against faith and fear against love.

Hadestown is an eight-time Tony-winning Broadway musical that reimagines the Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone.

Anaïs Mitchell is a Vermont-based singer-songwriter and the Tony and Grammy award-winning creator of the Broadway musical Hadestown, for which she wrote the book, music, and lyrics. Hadestown won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Director Dorothy Rosenthal and Edmonds Heights Performing Arts parent and community volunteers serve more than 200 students each semester.

Edmonds Heights Performing Arts High School Thespians retained and brought home the Gold from the State Thespians Competition for Honors participation, performance and community outreach.

Tickets are available here. Can’t make the show but still want to support student performing artists? You can also donate on the ticket website. Limited on-stage VIP seats are available for each performance ($30).

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds College Art Gallery spring exhibition showcases student artists

May 9 – June 20, Reception 2:30 – 4 p.m., Friday, May 9, Lynwood Hall, 20000 68th Ave. W, Lynnwood

The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s spring exhibition, “Student Art Show,” features collections of artwork by four emerging student artists. The gallery offers a diverse range of mediums, concepts and artistic approaches. The exhibition will be on display from May 9 to June 20 on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall.

The show highlights the work of Yazmine Hoelscher, Sam Rimado, Jesus Sanchez Cruz and Liu Watson. In addition to showcasing completed pieces, some artists have created new, site-specific installations that transform the space into a dynamic reflection of their creative voices. The exhibit celebrates student innovation, self-direction and the power of art as a form of personal and collective expression.

“Working with these four remarkable student artists, both in the classroom and in planning this exhibition, has been deeply rewarding,” said Audineh Asaf, faculty chair of the art department. “Their commitment to growth, experimentation and creative risk-taking stands out in everything they do. I’m excited for our community to experience the energy, thoughtfulness and vision each of them brings to the gallery.”

The spring art exhibition includes mixed media, painting, digital art and installations. Some students may incorporate fiber art, photography and video into their collections.

The exhibit opens Friday, May 9, with a reception from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on the third floor of Lynnwood Hall. Edmonds College student Davis Callan will perform on accordion during the event, and featured artists will present live demonstrations.

If you would like more information, visit the Edmonds College website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Make way for May! New art is up in downtown Edmonds

Art all month long and Third Thursday Art Walk, 5-8 p.m., May 15

A fresh month brings fresh creativity—21 local businesses are showcasing art this May, and many will be open late for Third Thursday Art Walk on May 15 from 5–8 p.m.

This month’s Art Walk is bursting with variety: Graphic art, photography, jewelry, pottery, fiber arts and more. Group shows are in full swing, including the Northwest Pastel Society at Cole Gallery, the Deelish group show at Graphite Arts Center, the Sculptor’s Workshop at Frances Anderson Center and the Edmonds Sketchers at Edmonds Waterfront Center.

New stop alert! Swing by North Sound Church to meet watercolor artist Sue Gifford, sip a watercolor-inspired mocktail, and let the kids get creative at the art station. Soaring Heart Natural Bedding returns this month with photographer Jack Stephens.

Live music? Absolutely. Join Jake Bergevin and the Jazz Apostates Dektette for Big Band Night at the Old Opera House. The EWHS Jazz Combo will also play some toe-tapping tunes at Cole Gallery.

There’s so much to see, hear and experience—more than we can list here. Check out the full lineup and walking map online, and come do something AWEsome with us in downtown Edmonds.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds presents: “Alice by Heart”

Thursday-Sunday, May 15-18, The Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Alice by Heart is a musical version of Alice in Wonderland seen through the eyes of a young woman living in war-torn London. Can this Alice stop time with the well-known tale and keep the outside world away?

With the same outrageous characters and nonsensical style, this young adult version gives a fresh perspective to a classic story. Directed by Rachel Klem and Hailey Henderson

Tickets are available online for $15 for general admission and $8 for students.

— By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer thankful to call Edmonds home. When she’s not busy wrangling her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing ukulele. She can be reached at elmm22@gmail.com.